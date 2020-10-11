Joachim Löw is criticized for lack of success. Especially the record national player Lothar Matthäus recently fired broad sides at the national coach. He now counters before the game against Ukraine.

The German national team has been waiting for a win since November 2019. The 3: 3 against Turkey rekindled the criticism of Joachim Löw, but the national coach takes it easy.

Joachim Löw defended his course with the German national soccer team. “I know what I’m doing, I’ve been with it for a long time,” said the national coach on ARD shortly before the Nations League game on Saturday evening in Ukraine. In the tight schedule due to the corona pandemic, this also includes sparing regular staff and giving younger players a chance.

“I see the big picture and not always just one game,” said Löw. Most recently, former national players like Lothar Matthäus had criticized the DFB head coach for not having consistently played on the result in the most recent games after the Corona break and sometimes using players who were reservists in their clubs. “I am also ready to use the criticism on myself,” remarked Löw, but also said: “I do things out of conviction.”

“Again Löw’s mistakes cost victory”

Matthäus had sharply criticized Loew after the 3: 3 test match against Turkey, in which the coach had renounced a number of stars. “Germany has now gambled away the lead for the fifth time, against Turkey three times in one game. Again, tactical mistakes by Jogi Löw cost the victory in the substitutions, “said Matthäus:” I am surprised when I see that there are many players like Nico Schulz for Germany who are on the bench in their clubs. This is exactly why nobody in Germany turns on the television anymore. “

also read

Loew emphasized that criticism was of course permitted. But then he still had a tip for Matthew. “I think Lothar is in Tuscany right now and is celebrating his 30th anniversary with the 90s world champions,” said Löw with a slight grin: “That’s very good for me, he can’t express his criticism immediately.”

The World Cup, which won the title in Rome in 1990, comes together this weekend in Italy. Incidentally, there had been trouble about this meeting too. The DFB wanted to invite the world champions to a dinner, said Matthäus: “They don’t even know what we’re talking about.” The ex-professionals wanted to spend two or three days together, not just a few hours.