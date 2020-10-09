Ukraine and Germany will face each other in the UEFA Nations League on Saturday evening. While the Eastern Europeans have three points on their account after two match days, the DFB selection had to be content with two draws so far. Although Kiev is currently classified as a corona risk area, up to 20,000 spectators are expected to visit the stadium. All other important information about the game is summarized here in the overview.
Date: 10/10/2020
Kickoff: 8:45 p.m.
Venue: Olimpijskyi (Kiev)
TV: ARD
Stream: ARD
According to the association, Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko had 14 failures before the duel with Germany, including some players who tested positive for the corona virus. After the most recent 7-1 swat in the friendly against France, the personnel situation has improved at least slightly. Viktor Kowalenko and Romero Marlos are available after negative tests. Shakhtar teammate Valery Bondar was also nominated later.
With 23 players, the DFB entourage took off on Friday morning in the direction of Kiev. Also there were Toni Kroos, who had recently suffered, and Timo Werner, who had to fight a mild cold at the beginning of the week. Benjamin Henrichs, Nico Schulz, Niklas Stark, Nadiem Amiri and Mahmoud Dahoud, who all played against Turkey on Wednesday evening, are no longer part of the squad.
“We have big plans for the two games in Ukraine and against Switzerland,” emphasized national coach Joachim Löw. After the two draws, they want to finally achieve success in the Nations League. “We finally want to reward ourselves with victories again for the effort we put in,” said the 60-year-old on record.
Ukraine: Bushchan – Karavaev, Matviienko, Plastun, Mykolenko – Malinovskyi, Sydorchuk, Kovalenko, Shaparenko – Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk
Germany: Neuer – Ginter, Süle, Halstenberg – Klostermann, Kimmich, Kroos, Gosens – Goretzka – Gnabry, Werner
With a 2-1 win over Switzerland, Ukraine started in the Nations League and once again underpinned their home strength. After the opening success, it was a clear 4-0 defeat against Spain. The test match on Wednesday evening in France was clearly lost 7-1.
After the two draws in the Nations League against Switzerland and Spain, the DFB team did not win the most recent test match against Turkey either. On Wednesday evening, the German B-Elf was not enough to win three times. In stoppage time, the four-time world champion had to accept the equalizer to make it 3: 3.
The last five games of both nations at a glance:
Ukraine:
France 7-1 Ukraine
Spain 4-0 Ukraine
Ukraine – Switzerland 2-1
Serbia 2-2 Ukraine
Ukraine 1-0 Estonia
Germany:
Germany – Turkey 3: 3
Switzerland – Germany 1: 1
Germany 1-1 Spain
Germany – Northern Ireland 6-1
Germany – Belarus 4-0
A match with many goals is probably not to be expected, the Ukrainians are more interested in defensive stability. The DFB team would of course want to emerge victorious in the end, so the game should still be relatively one-sided.
Tip: Ukraine 1: 3 Germany
