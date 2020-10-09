Looking for soccer stream live for free?

With 23 players to Ukraine ?? Benjamin Henrichs, Nico Schulz, Niklas Stark, Nadiem Amiri and Mahmoud Dahoud will no longer belong to the squad. ➡️ https://t.co/2EGYItL2ar#UKRGER #The team pic.twitter.com/jBXncQKm3Z – The team (@DFB_Team) October 8, 2020

“We have big plans for the two games in Ukraine and against Switzerland,” emphasized national coach Joachim Löw. After the two draws, they want to finally achieve success in the Nations League. “We finally want to reward ourselves with victories again for the effort we put in,” said the 60-year-old on record.

Germany: Neuer – Ginter, Süle, Halstenberg – Klostermann, Kimmich, Kroos, Gosens – Goretzka – Gnabry, Werner

After the two draws in the Nations League against Switzerland and Spain, the DFB team did not win the most recent test match against Turkey either. On Wednesday evening, the German B-Elf was not enough to win three times. In stoppage time, the four-time world champion had to accept the equalizer to make it 3: 3.

The last five games of both nations at a glance:

Ukraine:

France 7-1 Ukraine

Spain 4-0 Ukraine

Ukraine – Switzerland 2-1

Serbia 2-2 Ukraine

Ukraine 1-0 Estonia

Germany:

Germany – Turkey 3: 3

Switzerland – Germany 1: 1

Germany 1-1 Spain

Germany – Northern Ireland 6-1

Germany – Belarus 4-0

Tip: Ukraine 1: 3 Germany