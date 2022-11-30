Ukraine | Germany declared the Holodomor in Ukraine a genocide

The famine caused by the Soviet Union killed millions of Ukrainians starting in 1932. Germany decided to define the Holodomor as genocide.

Germany’s Parliament decided on Wednesday that it defines the Holodomor, or the famine caused by the Soviet Union in Ukraine in the 1930s, as genocide.

In November 1932, the dictator of the Soviet Union Joseph Stalin ordered “forced collectivization”, i.e. confiscation of grain and livestock from Ukrainian farmers. Millions of Ukrainians starved to death.

According to the German decision, the famine was the result of Stalin’s political decisions and thus a crime against humanity.

Ukraine remembered the victims of the Holodomor on the weekend when the famine turned 90 years old. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi compared the Holodomor to today’s situation, where Russia is carrying out attacks against Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

“Once they tried to destroy us with hunger, now with darkness and cold,” Zelenskyi wrote in his Telegram message. “We cannot be broken.”

Russia denies genocide on the grounds that other nationalities, such as Russians, Kazakhs and Volgan Germans, also died in the famine.

16 countries have previously declared the Holodomor a genocide: Australia, Ecuador, Georgia, Canada, Colombia, Latvia, Lithuania, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Hungary, the Vatican State, Estonia and the United States.