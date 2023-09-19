President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the United States with his wife Olena for “the UN General Assembly and a visit to Washington”as Zelensky himself announced on ‘X’.

“I will participate in meetings of the General Assembly, the SDG Summit and the UN Security Council, as well as a number of important bilateral talks. Ukraine will present a concrete proposal to UN member states on how to strengthen the principle of territorial integrity and improve the capacity of the United Nations to counter and stop aggression”, wrote Zelensky, who then announced: “In Washington I will meet Joe Biden, the leaders of the Houses and parties of the United States Congress, the military leadership , American businesses, journalists and members of the Ukrainian community. I will thank the United States on behalf of Ukraine for its help in our fight for independence and freedom.”

New aid from Germany

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced a new 400 million euro military aid package for Ukraine, but did not lift the reservation on sending Taurus missiles, requested by Kiev. The package, Pistorius explained to Bild, will mainly consist of ammunition, to which will be added “protected vehicles and mine clearance systems”, as well as military clothing for the winter and generators.

The minister, however, evaded the question about the Taurus missiles, saying that the government is still evaluating the delivery. The interview comes on the eve of a new meeting of the Ramstein Contact Group on the supply of weapons to Ukraine. The head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, is also expected at the meeting. Pistorius will not be present at the meeting on the American military base in Germany because he has Covid.

Ukrainian wheat, Kiev appeals to the WTO against Poland, Slovakia and Hungary

Meanwhile, Kiev has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO) against Poland, Slovakia and Hungary for their bans on the import of Ukrainian wheat. The measure was decided by the three countries after the European Commission decided on Friday not to extend restrictions on imports of Ukrainian wheat to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia, but three of these countries chose to impose them again.

“It is of crucial importance for us to prove that individual member states cannot ban imports of Ukrainian goods,” Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said in a statement broadcast by the BBC.

The three EU countries argue that the influx of Ukrainian grain through their countries, due to difficulties navigating the Black Sea due to the war, is harming their farmers. The issue is particularly sensitive in Slovakia and Poland, where elections will be held on 30 September and 15 October respectively.