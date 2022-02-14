Ukraine German Chancellor Scholz and Ukrainian Zelenskyi to hold press conference at about 2:10 p.m. – Russia-West crisis

President Sauli Niinistö will attend the Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz will travel on Monday to the Ukrainian capital Kiev to negotiate with the president Volodymyr Zelensky with the Russia-West crisis. The aim is to try to prevent a new Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The press conference of the Chancellor and the President is scheduled to begin at 2:10 p.m., Monday.

On Tuesday, Scholz will travel to the Russian capital, Moscow, to negotiate with the president Vladimir Putin with.

Scholz’s travels are a continuation of weeks of shuttle diplomacy, during which negotiations have taken place and meetings have been held in Kiev, Moscow, Berlin, Paris and Brussels, among others. Last week, the French president Emmanuel Macron first visited Moscow and then Kiev.

Phones have also rang fiercely. Zelenskyi and the President of the United States Joe Biden spoke on the phone on sunday. Zelenskyi invited Biden to Kiev in the next few days. Biden and Putin, on the other hand, spoke on the phone on Saturday, according to the White House, for more than an hour.

Scholz started as German Chancellor in December and has more recently been more actively involved in crisis relief efforts. Scholz has tightened its wording on new sanctions on Russia should Russia attack Ukraine again. According to Scholz, all options for sanctions are under consideration and will be imposed immediately upon the start of a possible attack.

Russia took over the Crimean peninsula that belonged to Ukraine and annexed it in 2014, and the country supports separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine.

“The intention is to find a route to peace in Europe,” Scholz told reporters on Sunday, according to Reuters. Russia’s strong concentration of more than 100,000 troops on Ukraine’s borders is, according to Scholz, a “very, very serious threat” to peace in Europe.

Russia began large-scale, ten-day military exercises last week in Belarus and the Black Sea, around Ukraine.

Ukraine according to which all OSCE participating States must meet urgently to discuss the concentration of Russian forces on the country’s borders. Foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba announced late yesterday that Russia had not responded to Ukraine’s formal inquiry into the reasons for the concentration of troops.

According to Kuleba, Ukraine has asked all OSCE participating countries, including Russia, to meet within two days.

The OSCE Vienna Agreement requires member states to inform each other about significant troop transfers and major military exercises.

On Monday The finance ministers of the G7, Britain, Italy, Japan, Canada, France, Germany and the United States, said in a joint statement that if Russia launched a new military invasion of Ukraine, the countries would collectively impose economic sanctions on Russia with a “massive and immediate impact on the Russian economy”.

“Our immediate priority is to support efforts to alleviate the situation,” the G7 finance ministers said in a statement. The same statement also said that the G7 countries are ready to support the Ukrainian economy swiftly and decisively.

Russia has consistently denied that it has any intentions to attack Ukraine. In December, however, Putin warned that Russia would be ready for an undefined “military-technical retaliation” if the “aggressive attitude of the West” experienced by the Russian leadership continues. Russia has called, among other things, for an end to NATO enlargement and the withdrawal of troops from Eastern Europe. The United States, for example, has rejected Russia’s demand to prevent Ukraine from applying for NATO membership.

According to Scholz, Ukraine can count on German solidarity and, in particular, financial support. The Ukrainian authorities have publicly criticized Germany for still appearing to want to open the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Scholz has not talked about the gas pipeline in the context of possible new sanctions.

Germany has also refused to sell arms to Ukraine. According to Germany, it cannot do so because of its 20th century history.

German at the weekend However, Welt saidthat Germany has sold Russia so – called dual – use technology worth around € 370 million in 2020, despite EU sanctions. Dual-use technology refers to goods suitable for both civilian and military purposes.

Britannian prime minister Boris Johnson in turn, plans to discuss the situation in Ukraine in the coming weeks with other world leaders, his office said. Johnson, in particular, wants to talk about the crisis with the Nordic and Baltic countries and work with the British allies to ease tensions.

According to a Johnson spokesman, the crisis on Ukraine’s border has reached a “critical turning point” and based on all available information, Russia may plan an attack on Ukraine “at any moment.” The spokesman pointed out that the consequences of the attack on both Ukraine and Russia could be catastrophic.

Before British Prime Minister’s statement Ben Wallace had suggested that not all Westerners would have been tough enough on Russia recently. In the Sunday Times in his published comments, Wallace compared Western diplomatic efforts to reconcile Nazi Germany during World War II.

Wallace is scheduled to attend a military alliance meeting of NATO defense ministers starting Wednesday.

Kiev mayor and former heavyweight boxer Vitali Klytško said to the German To Bild am Sonntagthat “Putin is seeking world power and the West should realize that it is the turn of the Baltic states after Ukraine. We are just the beginning! ”

According to Klychko, Scholz and other Western leaders should make it clear to Putin that the whole of Ukraine will defend itself against a possible Russian attack.

Many countries have recently instructed their citizens not to travel to Ukraine and encouraged citizens in Ukraine to leave the country due to an unpredictable situation. The Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs has also called on Finnish citizens to leave Ukraine immediately and repatriated some of the embassy’s staff.

Next a traditional Munich security conference will be held over the weekend, the main topic of which is likely to be the concentration of Russian troops close to Ukraine’s borders. President Sauli Niinistö will take part in a “panel discussion on East-West relations and the European security order on the main stage of the conference on Saturday,” the Office of the President of the Republic announced on Monday.

Russia is not sending an official delegation to the conference for the first time in more than 20 years. A spokesman for the Russian Foreign Ministry said this earlier in February, the Russian said Kommersant magazine.

The Munich Security Conference has been held since 1963.