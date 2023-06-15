Ukraine | General Zalužnyi of the new generation is the brain of the struggle in Ukraine

The commander of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, General Valery Zalužnyi, has become popular. The chief of the new generation leads the troops with surprises and division of responsibilities. A surprise is expected from him again in the counterattack.

Ukrainian the counterattack is led by a general, Valery Zaluzhnyi49. The general stays out of the spotlight, but has become the president of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelenskyi to be equated as a popular favorite.

“When he comes into the room, he doesn’t turn on the light. He extinguishes the darkness,” is a well-known characterization of Zalužnyi on Ukrainian social media channels.

Valery Zalužnyi is known as the brains of Ukrainian battles.

Early last year, in the early stages of the Russian offensive, many officers had suggested blowing up the bridges over the Dnieper River to block the advance of Russian forces near Kiev. They called the Zalužnys.

“Absolutely not,” said Zalužnyi.

“It’s a betrayal of the civilians and the army who remain on the east bank.”

British Broadcasting Corporation The BBC reported on the incident based on Ukrainian military sources this week.

Zalužnyi rarely gives interviews, but the stories convey the image of a commander who cares about his troops. He represents the first generation in independent Ukraine to receive military training. Zalužnyi does not seek to be the sole brain of the army, but has transferred responsibility to small units on the battlefield.

It is to the commander’s credit that he has given the units operating in the field freedom to operate, Ukrainian military sources told the BBC.

Zalužnyi grew up in a Soviet army garrison in northern Ukraine, Novograd-Volynsky, where his father worked for the army. According to Time magazine, he originally dreamed of a career as a comedian, but began his studies at the Ukrainian Military Academy in Odessa in 1990, when the Soviet Union was already on the verge of collapse.

Valeri Zalužnyi wanted to get rid of the hierarchy typical of the Soviet army, but he respects his opponent. He keeps another Valery, commander of the Russian Defense Forces Valery Gerasimovbooks in his office.

“I learned from Gerasimov. I have read everything he has written,” Zalužnyi said To Time last fall.

“I was raised according to Russian military doctrine, and I still believe that all science related to warfare is located in Russia,” he said.

However, in his master’s thesis, Zalužnyi studied the structure of the US military.

War began in 2014. Zalužnyi led Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine in the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk. He got the nickname “Volunteer” for devoting himself to solving problems in the field, he writes Medusa.

In eastern Ukraine, Zalužnyi began to distribute responsibility to smaller units. The line was supported by trainings organized by many NATO countries for younger soldiers in western Ukraine.

“They are completely different from us when we were lieutenants,” Zalužnyi summed up last fall Politico by.

“The new sergeants are not scapegoats, as for example in the Russian army, but genuine helpers who will soon take the place of officers.”

The ability of subordinate commanders to make independent decisions has been considered an essential strength of the Ukrainian army compared to the Russian forces.

Foliage tell about Zalužnyi, who spends his free time in shorts and a T-shirt, and otherwise with soldiers on the field and in bunkers, so anything but a parquet general. The promotion was a surprise for him.

Zalužnyi celebrated his wife’s birthday with a glass of beer in hand when President Volodymyr Zelenskyi called in July 2021.

Zalužnyi told of his dismay To Time later: “It wasn’t a blow below the belt, but a complete knockout.”

Russia had concentrated its forces on the borders of Ukraine, and the United States warned of the possibility of a major attack. Many were skeptical about the possibility of a major attack, but Zalužnyi talked about it.

“I’ve talked about it all the time since I started in this position. The threat of a large-scale attack is and has been… Our task in the defense forces is not to wait for manna from heaven,” said the newly appointed commander of the defense forces Radio Svoboda five months before the large-scale Russian invasion.

Later, Zalužnyi said he feared that details of the defense strategy would leak and Ukraine would lose the element of surprise when a major Russian offensive begins.

“We had to make the opponent think that we’re hanging out in the bases, smoking weed, watching TV and messaging on Facebook,” he said To Time.

Surprises The Ukrainian army has organized later as well. Last summer, Ukraine announced that it was preparing for a counteroffensive on the southern front. Five days later, its troops made a surprise attack on the northeastern front and managed to recapture the largest area so far.

Now a surprise and a successful counterattack is expected from Zalužny.

General Valery Zalužnyi.

To counterattack there are great expectations, but General Zalužnyi stays out of the public eye. At the end of May, pro-Russian channels spread a rumor about his death and injury.

According to the BBC, Zalužnyi’s popularity has recently grown so much that he has been tipped as a challenger to President Zelensky. According to analysts, he would also be successful in politics, although there are no signs of the general’s interest in politics or conspiracies.

“Zelenskyi is a leader who did not abandon Ukrainians, and Zalužnyi is the one who defended them,” summed up the political analyst Mykola Davydiuk for the BBC.