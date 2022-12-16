Home page politics

Of: Bettina Menzel, Fabian Mueller

Russia is said to suffer new territorial losses in the Ukraine war. Ukrainian soldiers advanced in Luhansk. (Archive image) © Pavlo Bahmut/imago

London does not expect a joint offensive by Russia and Belarus in northern Ukraine. Kyiv reports on torture chambers in Kherson. The news ticker.

Update from December 15, 4:57 p.m.: The Ukrainian supreme commander Valeriy Zalushnyi has demanded new weapons for a victory over the Russian army. “I need 300 main battle tanks, 600 to 700 armored personnel carriers and 500 howitzers,” said the 49-year-old in an interview with the British magazine economist.

This would make it possible to push the Russian troops back to the positions before the invasion on February 24, said Zalushny. However, he is currently receiving less funding than he needs. Larger operations cannot be carried out with it, but a new one is being worked out. “She’s on her way,” the general assured.

At the same time, Zalushnyj expects a new major Russian offensive in the coming year. “In the worst case, at the end of January,” he said. The Russians would train around 200,000 fresh soldiers for this. The Ukrainian army, for its part, is also preparing its own reserves for this purpose. He cannot yet say whether the offensive will start in eastern Ukraine’s Donbass, in the south, or from the ex-Soviet republic of Belarus to the north, aimed directly at Kyiv. Nevertheless, sooner or later the Ukrainian capital will be a target again. “I have no doubt that they will attack Kyiv again,” Zalushnyi said.

Ukraine reports two dead in shelling of Cherson — Russia: “Most massive attack since 2014” on Donetsk

Update from December 15, 2:44 p.m: The United States wants to almost double the number of Ukrainian soldiers they train in Germany to fight in the Ukraine war. According to the plans, one battalion (600 to 800 members) would then be trained per month. That reports the New York Times. The start should be “early 2023”.

Update from December 15, 11:38 am: Two people were apparently killed in the shelling of the city of Cherson by the Russian army on Thursday. This was announced by the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, on Telegram. According to the information, the two victims were only a few hundred meters away from the administration building.

Since the recapture of the city of Cherson by the Ukrainian army, the Russian armed forces have been shelling the city almost daily with artillery and rockets.

Russia reports shelling of Donetsk: “Most massive attack since 2014”

Update from December 15, 9:05 am: According to Russian sources, Ukrainian forces fired on the Russian-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Thursday night. The Russian officials spoke of the toughest attacks in years. “This morning at exactly 7 a.m. they subjected the center of Donetsk to the most massive attack since 2014,” Russian mayor Alexei Kulemzin wrote on Telegram. “Forty rockets from BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launchers were fired at civilians in our city.” The information cannot currently be independently verified.

British secret service does not expect a new offensive in northern Ukraine

Update from December 15, 8:30 a.m.: Despite the recent movement of troops from Russia to Belarus, British intelligence does not anticipate an imminent joint offensive in northern Ukraine. That emerges from the daily situation report of the British Ministry of Defense on Thursday. “However, it is currently unlikely that the exercising Belarusian troops and Russian units constitute a force capable of conducting a successful new attack on northern Ukraine.”

Russia had at least in the past few days 60 military vehicles transferred to Belarus. The government in Minsk also surprisingly ordered a troop inspection on Tuesday to check the “combat readiness” of the Belarusian troops.

Update from December 14, 9 p.m.: The Russian army has transferred at least 60 military vehicles to Belarus since last Friday (December 8).

Russian army apparently transfers 60 military vehicles to Belarus

This is according to a report by the Belarusian project Hajun on Wednesday, which monitors the movements of Russian troops. Accordingly, the vehicles include Ural trucks, infantry fighting vehicles and tankers. In addition, two batches of military equipment have also arrived in Belarus in the past few days, the report said. The information could not be verified.

Torture chambers for children apparently discovered after Russian troops retreated from Cherson

First report from December 14th: Kherson – On November 11, Ukrainian troops retook Kherson as part of their counter-offensive, according to media reports, the remaining residents raised Ukrainian flags and celebrated the liberation in the streets. A month has passed since then and more and more details from the time of the Russian occupation are now coming to light.

According to Ukrainian authorities, Russia is said to have set up torture chambers for children in both Cherson and Kharkiv. This was confirmed on Wednesday by the Human Rights Commissioner of the Ukrainian Parliament, Dmytro Lubinets Kyiv Independent and Ukrainska Pravda reported.

Apparently “children’s cell” discovered in Cherson: Witnesses report torture chambers for children

Dmytro Lubinets, the Human Rights Commissioner of the Ukrainian Parliament, on December 9, 2022 at the Human Rights in Dark Hours conference. © IMAGO/Volodymyr Tarasov/ NurPhoto

Dmytro Lubinets, the human rights commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada, as the Ukrainian parliament is called, said Ukrainian authorities have said they have discovered a room where the Russian occupiers in Kherson were apparently holding and torturing children. According to testimonies from local residents, other torture victims in the facility knew that Ukrainian children were being held in this room by Russian security services.

According to the report, this room was designated as a “children’s cell” by the Russian armed forces Ukrainska Pravda further. Minors were held there who, from the point of view of the Russian armed forces, “resisted”.

“I thought that the bottom after Bucha and Irpin could not be surpassed”

The children are said to have received little water and food and been psychologically abused. For example, the minors were told that their parents had left them and would never return. In addition, witnesses reported the case of a 14-year-old boy who took a picture of broken Russian equipment and was tortured as a result, the report said.

“We have recorded the torture of children for the first time,” said Human Rights Commissioner Lubinets Kyiv Independent according to. “I thought that the bottom after Bucha and Irpin could not be beaten. But we really hit rock bottom in Kherson.” The information could not be independently verified.