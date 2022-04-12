“What is happening confirms the new direction that the Russian offensive is taking, no longer on three fronts but on only one with an additional front to the south, Mariupol, destined to run out with the fall of the city in the next few hours. change of strategy certainly due to Ukraine’s ability to resist effectively in the North “. This was stated to Adnkronos by General Vincenzo Camporini, former Chief of Staff of the Air Force and Defense, regarding the fact that the Russian forces, in the conflict in Ukraine, are consolidating in the Donbass area.

“The Donbass can be the solution to the political problem for Putin, which could represent a victory in this quadrant as well as the achievement of his objectives to get to say, on May 9, that he had won the war he wanted to fight”, continues General Camporini. . However, a Russian success “cannot be taken for granted” because, observes the former Chief of Staff of the Air Force and Defense, “the Ukrainians have shown that they have military and moral capabilities to resist aggression”.

On the Russian strategy, General Camporini imagines “two scenarios: the Russian pressure from the North which, combined with the pressure already existing in the South, allows the Ukrainian forces to be closed in a pocket, putting them in difficulty, or the other possible tactic is the head-on clash to weaken the Ukrainian resistance and break through decisively “. In any case, according to General Camporini, “Donbass has always been indicated by Moscow as an area suffering from Ukrainian domination, but which wants annexation to Russia or a very close relationship. So I don’t think there is a risk of an unconventional use of weapons “. “The use of weapons, beyond conventional ones, would lead to irreparable damage to a territory that one would like to preserve”, he explains.