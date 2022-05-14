“From their point of view Finland and Sweden are right to join NATO, because this unfortunate aggression by Russia against Ukraine has created problems for them. Without being in the Alliance they would be isolated and more vulnerable in case of aggression. It is true that pending this eventual entry into NATO, both Sweden and Finland have created a particular form of relationship with Great Britain which has declared itself ready to intervene in their aid “. The general of Giorgio Battisti, of the Italian Atlantic Committee, said this to Adnkronos, commenting on the possible entry into NATO of the two nations that have always been neutral.

“Finland and Sweden have had a partnership relationship with the particular Atlantic Alliance for years – he added – they regularly participate in exercises, in Afghanistan they provided their contingents albeit small, they operated in the north under German command and are certainly fully They all speak English well, which is the most important thing for NATO, and Finland certainly has the legacy of a very combative people, who managed to stand up to the Soviet Union in the winter of ’39. , 1940s. Even Sweden, despite having this idea of ​​a neutral state, has never forgotten to look after its armies, especially in recent years. It is true that in 2013 it restored the compulsory military conscription, which was abolished in 2009, precisely in anti-Russian function “.

On a possible glimmer of peace from the US-Russia talks, General Battisti says: “For some time the Americans have been trying to start a dialogue, promptly finding ‘niet’, the Russian opposition. It may be a long thing, but the fact that they talk to each other also serves to prevent any accidents at the border or the invasion of airspace from leading to conflict. There could be good prospects for dialogue, although the premises are not good with Zelensky’s firmness on the one hand, which declares that it will never give up part of the Ukrainian territory, and with the claim on the other, that Crimea and Donbass are recognized the first as part of Russia the others as two autonomous, sovereign republics. However, if one could go to a table diplomat, hearing all the parties involved – concludes General Battisti – we could slowly arrive, I mean, not a peace treaty but a ceasefire, a truce, and then dialogue “.