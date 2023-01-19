UK to send 600 Brimstone missiles to Ukraine. This was announced by British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace in a joint press conference with his Estonian counterpart Hanno Pevkur, adding that Britain has “unblocked” a number of military aid packages over the past year and will “go further” by also sending 2 Chancellor tanks, three batteries of AS-90 155 long-range artillery and a number of armored vehicles, including the Bulldog.

“Today I can say that we will send another 600 Brimstone missiles – said Wallace – which will be incredibly important in helping Ukraine dominate the battlefield. The United Kingdom will work with the United States and other countries “to make sure this package is presented in Ukraine the right way. The UK has just started another round of basic training of Ukrainian soldiers, with the aim of training at least 20,000 to repel Russia’s aggression.”

“Defense ministers from around the world will meet on Friday at the US air base in Ramstein, Germany, to make it clear to President Vladimir Putin that they are on Ukraine’s side,” Wallace said. “President Putin is betting that we will be bored this year, but he is wrong. We will plan for this year and next year and next year. We will be in it for a long time and it is time to make sure Russia understands the goal now is to push them out of Ukraine.”

“Putin made a series of assumptions when he ordered his troops to invade Ukraine last February – Wallace said again – The first, that the Ukrainians would not fight. The second, that his military would quickly crush any resistance Finally, Putin pointed to the fact that he thought the international community was fickle, that it would not stick together, that we would not make it”.

“None of these have turned out to be true. 2023 will prove to Putin that the international community is not divided, that the international community is more determined than ever to support Ukraine to succeed. We are going nowhere, Mr. Putin – he concluded – We will be here for a long time. We stand by Ukraine. You have to redo your calculations. You have to change them. You have to leave Ukraine”.