“Over the past two weeks, Russia has suffered arguably the highest casualty rate among its forces since the invasion began.” This was reported by British intelligence, in the daily report provided on the situation on the ground published by the Ministry of Defense in London. “The Ukrainian General Staff publishes daily data on Russian casualties. While we cannot verify the methodology used, the trends indicated by the data are likely accurate. The average over the past seven days was 824 casualties per day, more than four times the reported in June-July 2022. Ukraine also continues to experience a high rate of attrition”, reads the report, which concludes: “The increase in Russian casualties is likely due to a number of factors including the lack of personnel trained, as well as coordination and resources along the entire front, as seen in Vuhledar and Bakhmut”.

To offer other elements, two former fighters of the Wagner group captured in Ukraine: the military told CNN the period spent on the front with the group of mercenaries, in particular the attack on the village of Bilohorivka, which they compared to the advances during the first world War. “There were 90 of us. Sixty died in that first offensive. Some were wounded. If one group was unsuccessful, another was sent right away. If the second was unsuccessful, they sent another group.”

“If you were injured, you had to get away by yourself, in any way possible, to a neutral place and if no one was around, give yourself first aid,” said the two, both married and with children, both recruits in jail.

Disobeying the commanders’ orders could have lethal consequences: “A man was really scared, it was his first assault,” said one of the ex-soldiers. “We received the order to run forward. But the man hid under a tree and refused. The fact was reported to the command. He was taken 50 meters from the base and was put to dig his own grave before being hit”.