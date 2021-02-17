Ukraine intends to complete the dam on the North Crimean Canal, which will exclude the possibility of water supply to the peninsula. This was stated by the Permanent Representative of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea Anton Korinevich. This information is published by “Interfax-Ukraine”.

“The dam on the North-Crimean Canal in Ukraine is going to be completed. Since this should maximally exclude the ingress of water into the Crimea temporarily occupied by Russia. It should also improve the measures for the reclamation of the Kherson region, ”he said about his intention to finally resolve the issue of water supply to the peninsula.

According to Korinevich, now there is a need to complete the dam at the 107th kilometer of the canal.

At a meeting with the head of the North Crimean Canal, Sergei Shevchenko, he stressed that “Ukraine will not restore the water supply to the peninsula until the moment of its de-occupation.”

In December 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke about the lack of water in the south of the country, including in Crimea. He noted that geological exploration is currently underway on the peninsula. Putin explained that “apparently, there are enough fresh stocks, they just have not been dealt with before.” Desalination of water will be effective only pointwise so far, he added.

Before the annexation of Crimea to Russia, more than 80 percent of the peninsula’s fresh water needs were provided by the North Crimean Canal running from the Dnieper. After the 2014 referendum, Ukraine blocked it. Many reservoirs of the peninsula have become shallow, 2020 has become one of the driest in the last 150 years.