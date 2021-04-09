Prosecutor General of Ukraine Irina Venediktova has declared the fight against domestic violence a priority for the department for 2021. A message about this appeared on the official website her office.

According to her, over the past year in the country, domestic violence occurred in every third Ukrainian family, and from one to three million children became victims and witnesses. The prosecutor linked the sharp increase in such cases with the isolation of citizens during the lockdown, while many victims are not going to write statements to law enforcement agencies at the present time.

“Over the past year, the number of complaints about violence has increased by more than half. Of these, 86 percent came from women, 12 percent from men and 2 percent from children, ”Venediktova said.

She added that in order to prevent such incidents, the state has developed a special social program, a hotline for psychological assistance, as well as nine shelters – shelters for victims of violence. “It is very important for those who need protection,” the prosecutor concluded.

