In the Ukrainian war, Kiev reports successes south of Bakhmut. Russia shoots down Ukrainian drones again. The news ticker on the situation in the war.

success in east : Ukraine retakes areas near Bakhmut

Heavy losses for Russia : Kyiv publishes current data

for : Kyiv publishes current data The information processed here comes from international media and news agencies, but also from the warring parties Russia, Ukraine and their allies. In particular, the information on losses suffered by the armies involved in the Ukrainian war cannot be independently verified.

Update from September 18th, 5:30 a.m.: Russia says it fended off Ukrainian drones in several regions on Monday night (September 18). The drones were intercepted “over the western, southwestern, northwestern and eastern areas of the Crimean peninsula, the Istra (west) and Domodedovo (south) districts in the Moscow region, as well as (…) in Belgorod and Voronezh (southwest),” the Russian said Ministry of Defense in the Telegram online service. Information on the exact number of drones or victims was not initially provided.

At the same time, the Defense Ministry said that a tank factory in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, where Ukrainian armed forces tanks are repaired, was hit by a rocket attack.

A Ukrainian soldier walks to his position on the front line near Bakhmut. © Alex Babenko/dpa

Ukraine war: Moscow’s military reports drone shoot-downs

First report: Kiev/Moscow – According to media reports, there were several explosions in the port city of Sevastopol on the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea. The Russian Ministry of Defense, on the other hand, simply announced on Sunday (September 17th): “Two Ukrainian drones were destroyed by air defense over the southwestern part of the Crimean peninsula.” Several Telegram channels published photos showing a fire glow over the city. Residents reported a strong smell of burning. Russia annexed the Ukrainian peninsula in 2014 in violation of international law.

According to the Moscow-appointed governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvoshayev, no infrastructure objects were hit. The port city is also the base of the Russian Black Sea Fleet. Razvoshayev explained the smell of fire with a smoke screen that the Navy had used to provide visual protection against the drones.

Ukraine releases new figures on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army has published current figures (as of September 17) on the losses of the Russian armed forces in the Ukraine war. Accordingly, around 530 soldiers from Russia were killed or wounded within 24 hours. In addition, other Russian tanks and artillery systems are said to have been destroyed. The information cannot be independently verified.

Soldiers: 272,320 (+530 on the previous day)

272,320 (+530 on the previous day) tank : 4620 (+4)

: 4620 (+4) Armored combat vehicles : 8828 (+4)

: 8828 (+4) Artillery systems : 6003 (+15)

: 6003 (+15) Anti-aircraft systems : 523 (+2)

: 523 (+2) Vehicles and tank trucks : 8537 (+12)

: 8537 (+12) Combat and reconnaissance drones : 4742 (+4)

: 4742 (+4) Source: Information from the General Staff of Ukraine as of September 17, 2023

Note: According to calculations by independent Russian media from the beginning of July 2023, around 47,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in the Ukraine war so far. These figures differ greatly from those published by the Ukrainian side. The British secret service, however, places the numbers in the middle of these claims.

Ukraine War: Ukraine retakes areas near Bakhmut

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj thanked the units involved for recapturing the town of Klishchiivka in the east of the country. “Today I would especially like to mention the soldiers who are gradually taking back Ukraine’s property, especially in the Bakhmut area,” Zelensky said in his daily video message on Sunday evening. “Klishchiyivka. Stunning guys,” he said.

The Ukrainian military had previously reported the recapture of the town in the south of Bakhmut. “I can confirm that this was achieved thanks to the efforts of the 80th Air Assault Brigade, the 5th Assault Brigade and the unified National Police Brigade “Lyut” (“Anger”),” the newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda quoted as saying on Sunday (17). September) the spokesman for Army Group East, Ilya Jewlasch. Several hours earlier, the head of the presidential office in Kiev, Andriy Yermak, had published a photo on Telegram that was said to show Ukrainian soldiers in the town in the Donetsk region. “Ukraine always takes its own back,” wrote Yermak. (With agency material)