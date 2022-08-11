The G7 foreign ministers have asked Russia to “immediately hand over control of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to Ukraine”, the largest in Europe. A note also asks that Ukrainian technicians working at the plant ” must be able to carry out their tasks without threats or pressure. It is Russia’s continued control of the plant that endangers the region. ”

The G7 foreign ministers therefore underline that “the Russian Federation must immediately withdraw its troops from the borders of Ukraine recognized by the international community and respect the territory and sovereignty of Ukraine”.