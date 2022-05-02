Italy’s condemnation of the war launched by Russia on Ukraine ended the long-standing friendship between Moscow and Rome. The Financial Times writes, according to which ” Prime Minister Mario Draghi’s new and tough approach to Russia marks one of the biggest foreign policy changes in Europe in years ”. The newspaper recalls how the year after the annexation of Crimea to Russia in 2014, the former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi went to the peninsula to meet Vladimir Putin. And on that occasion, the two leaders drank a 240-year-old bottle of wine taken from a Crimean winery considered by Kiev as a Ukrainian national resource. In Italy, Berlusconi had approved the annexation, criticized the EU sanctions against Moscow and praised the leadership of the Russian president.

However, Italy did not show the same attitude towards the Kremlin after the February 24 invasion of Ukraine. Under Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Italy has adopted a hard line against Russia and Italian companies are silent on sanctions. According to analysts, Italy’s new tough approach represents one of the biggest foreign policy changes in Europe in recent years, along with the recent overhaul of Germany’s defense strategy.

“That softness on Russia that made Italy strange, far from the European mainstream, has disappeared,” said Stefano Stefanini, a former Italian ambassador to NATO. “There is a marked change in the way Italian foreign policy looks at Russia now and the credit goes to Draghi,” he added. The Financial Times recalls that since February 24 Draghi has described the Russian invasion as an attack on European security, praised the courage and resistance of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and helped to set severe sanctions against the Russian Central Bank. In addition, the Italian authorities have seized superyachts and beach villas worth over 1 billion euros from Russian oligarchs. Draghi – recalls the newspaper – also warned the Italians to prepare for the sacrifices and Italy has pledged not to oppose the Russian energy embargo if the rest of the EU agrees ”.

The newspaper then underlines that “Italian TV talk shows still give a lot of space to Moscow sympathizers” and cites, for example, the interview with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov last night on Rete 4. At the same time, he cites a recent poll of the Institute of International Political Studies which found that almost 61% of Italians blame Putin for the war, while 17% blame NATO. The Financial Times also writes that Matteo Salvini, “leader of the Italian populist League and longtime Putin admirer, distanced himself from the Russian leader and laid flowers outside the Ukrainian embassy in Rome”.

The newspaper writes that ” Italy’s ties with Russia date back to the Cold War, when Italian companies, led by the state-owned energy company Eni and the car manufacturer Fiat, settled in the Soviet Union. As the seat of the largest Communist Party in Western Europe, Italy saw itself as a bridge between Moscow and the rest of the West. ” Furthermore “relations deepened after the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s when more Italian companies, including major banks, entered the market and new Russian entrepreneurs invested in Italy”. The figure of Prime Minister Berlusconi is back again, who ” supported a NATO-Russia Council to reduce friction with Moscow over the expansion of the Western alliance in the nations of the former Soviet bloc ”. Furthermore “Moscow has forged ties with the two major Italian populist parties, Salvini’s League and the Five Star Movement”, writes the FT.

How relations between Russia and Italy will change once Draghi’s mandate expires will depend on “how sanctions affect the Italian economy” according to Giovanna De Maio, visiting fellow at the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies at George Washington University . “If the war continues, it will be difficult for those in power to keep a very strict line,” she added. In any case, most analysts believe that the invasion has irreversibly damaged the confidence of Italian companies in Russia, which will trigger a sharp slowdown in trade relations.