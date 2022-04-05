The United States will announce tomorrow the introduction of new sanctions against Russia, in coordination with the other G7 countries and with the European Union, anticipated a source from the Biden administration quoted by CNN. The new measures “will impose significant costs on Russia and further isolate the country economically, financially and technologically. These measures will degrade crucial instruments of Russian state power, impose acute and immediate consequences on the economy, and call back to their responsibilities the Russian kleptocracy it finances. and supports Vladimir Putin, “explained the source. “We had already concluded that Russia had committed war crimes in Ukraine and the information on Bucha appears to show further evidence of war crimes.”