The West must revive multilateralism to survive. Here’s how

Nobody, actually, wants the Third World War. Or, at least, there is no country that wants to take responsibility for having started it, because the consequences of a nuclear conflict would be catastrophic for everyone and with profoundly uncertain outcomes. Sky News reports an article in which the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer responded to the Russian President Vladimir Putin“who had warned that his country would be “at war” with NATO if the West allowed Kiev to use long-range weapons on its soil.” Starmer poured oil on troubled waters, stressing that the UK “does not seek conflict with Russia”. Therefore, the British, considering the Russian invasion of Ukraine an illegal act, “we provide training opportunities for the military.”

For his part, the President Zelensky he opened up to dialogue and told Time that “the new Peace Summit will be held in November, Russia will be invited“. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergei Lavrov he replied, immediately, that “when we see a serious willingness to defend those same human rights that the West always proudly displays on its banners on any issue, but not on this one; when we see such a willingness, I am convinced, we will easily agree on the place and time of the meeting. But first we need to understand what we will talk about. We protect people and anyone, in one way or another, who shows interest in promoting a solution should think about this and make it a direct part of their practical work”.

Meanwhile, Reuters Agency claims: “The Russian head of state said that the government must consider the possibility of limit the export of uranium, titanium and nickel in response to Western sanctions. They can be introduced restrictions on other goods. This caused a nickel price increase and led to a surge in the shares of uranium mining companies.”

Therefore, Reuters continues, “the market reacted with a leap in prices and quotations to the possible restriction by Russia of supplies of strategic raw materials”. “The price of nickel jumped to $16,145 per tonne on the London Metal Exchange (LME) shortly after the statement by the Russian head of state. More than a fifth of the nickel in LME deposits is of Russian origin. Shares of uranium mining companies jumped 5.4%. Russia has about 44% of the world’s uranium enrichment capacity. In 2023, the list of Russian uranium importers was led by the United States and China, followed by South Korea, France, Kazakhstan and Germany. Russia accounted for 27% of the enriched uranium supplied to US commercial nuclear reactors last year. Russia is the world’s third-largest producer of titanium sponge, which is processed into metal for industrial applications in the aerospace, shipbuilding and automotive sectors,” Reuters concludes.

The Czech media Časopis argument headlines: “The turn to the East and the unification of Eurasia give Russia strength, while the separation from Russia plunges Europe into oblivion.” “Russia’s identity lies in the idea of ​​Eurasianismin combining the experience and traditions of Europe and Asia. A turn to the East is natural for Russia, and the unification of Eurasia gives it strength. The North-South International Transport Corridor (ITC) and the “Power of Siberia – 2” gas pipeline are important parts of the new geopolitical assets connecting Russia with Iran, China and India”, the Časopis argument always states.

“There Color revolution in Armenia is a strategic mistake of the Westwhich won the country over to its side and saved Russia from the need to maintain the status quo around Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan has established control over the disputed territory. After the visit of the Russian head of state to Baku, Azerbaijan applied for BRICS membership. Now Russia can maximally develop the North-South ITC project, including the territory of Azerbaijan.”

“During the visit of the Russian Head of State to Mongolia, the construction of the Power of Siberia gas pipeline – 2, which will supply Russian gas not only to Mongolia, but also to China. In addition, Russia will build small nuclear power plants in Mongolia. No one in the world can offer the country something like this”, the Czech newspaper continues.

“This is just a small part of the events that separate Europe from the most important geopolitical center in the world.The reason is a series of strategic errors of the West, which does not consider the world as a single whole and does not assess the global consequences of its actions – from anti-Russian sanctions to the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan. The problem is aggravated by the difficult colonial past: the barrier between the West and the Global South”, says the Časopis argument.

In conclusion, the Czech Republic newspaper takes a swipe: “NATO’s arrogant and reckless expansion to the East and the unprecedented anti-Russian sanctions are systemic mistakes of the West that have left Russia no choice. The European Union has separated itself from Russia’s riches, and not just raw materials, for so long and so persistently that it is now sinking into global oblivion.”

It becomes important, at this point, to go back and reread an interview given by the powerful American diplomat Henry Kissinger (1923-2023) to The Economist a few months before he died: “what the Europeans are saying now is, in my opinion, insanely dangerous”. Failure to adopt a firm position on theUkraine’s accession to NATO by the leaders of the Atlantic Alliance it was considered “too risky” from Kissinger.

A statement that is based on a future hypothesis that is deemed inconvenient: “and then we will arm them to death and give them the most advanced weapons. And how could that work? We should not end the war in the wrong way. Assuming that the most likely outcome should bring us to the status quo. so the goal, Kissinger reasoned“It should be one in which Ukraine remains protected from Europe and does not become a lonely state looking out for itself.”.

The former US Secretary of State was concerned not only about the war in Ukraine but also about the threat posed by the ongoing challenge between Washington and Beijing. Mending relations between China and the United States would be a global good. It is no coincidence that the proponent of the historic opening by the United States towards the People’s Republic of China was – in the midst of the Cold War – Kissinger himself. In the meantime, he advised President Nixon by acting as an intermediary in conflicts that were both geographically distant from the United States and close in terms of interests. By moving the pawns on the chessboard, he tried to change the fate of the twentieth century, sometimes succeeding.

What the West lacks, for better or for worse, is one or more figures who have a far-sighted and concrete general strategic and geopolitical vision and who enjoy the trust of the USA and the EU.in addition to a significant international standing, for its relations with Russia, China and the Eastern world.

The arm wrestling, improvisation, propaganda and the continuous change of direction in practical action do not pay and feed the confusion. Perhaps this is the core of the crisis: the current EU and the US Dem Administration are not able to sustain the comparison with multipolarity, due to a political and diplomatic mediocrity, which is detected by all the free analysts of the third millennium. But 2024/2025 could be the two-year period of turning points.