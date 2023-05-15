The leader of the Wagner paramilitary group, Yevgeniy Prigozhin, would have offered the Ukrainian military information on where to attack the Russian positions if the Kiev army withdrew from the areas around the besieged city of Bakhmut. The Washington Post writes it exclusively, citing US intelligence documents. Under these in late January, Prigozhin promised Ukrainian commanders that if they pulled their soldiers from the area around Bakhmut, he would provide Kiev with information on Russian troop positions so that Ukraine could attack them. Prigozhin’s offer allegedly went to Ukrainian military intelligence, with whom the leader of the Russian mercenaries maintained secret communications throughout the war.

Prigozhin has repeatedly publicly contested the line adopted by the Russian military and political leadership towards the war, and in particular towards Bakhmut, but providing secret information to the enemy would mean treason. The US documents do not specify which Russian positions Wagner’s leader would have liked to reveal.

Two Ukrainian officials confirmed on condition of anonymity to the Washington Post that Prigozhin repeatedly slipped proposals to Ukraine’s intelligence directorate, known as Hur. One official, in particular, said that Prigozhin had repeatedly spoken of the offer on Bakhmut, but that Kiev rejected it because officials do not trust Wagner’s leader and feared a trap. Even Washington, echoed an American official on condition of anonymity, doubts the veracity of Prigozhin’s proposal and his real intentions.

Other leaked documents revealed Russian Defense Ministry officials were wondering how to respond to Prigozhin’s criticisms of the military’s performance and his calls for more ammunition. The documents also mention a power struggle between Prigozhin and senior officials, including Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu. Against this tense backdrop, Prigohzin initiated secret liaisons with Ukrainian intelligence amid phone calls and face-to-face meetings with HUR officers in an unspecified African country, the document said.

US intelligence points out that Prigozhin laments the heavy losses his fighters have suffered and urges Ukraine to hit Russian troops harder. Prigozhin told a Ukrainian intelligence officer that the Russian military was running out of ammunition supplies and advised Kiev’s forces to go ahead with an assault on the Crimean border, according to a document. Prigozhin, the documents continue, was aware of the collapse of morale among Wagner’s forces and that some of his fighters had refused to deploy in Bakhmut’s area for fear of suffering further casualties.