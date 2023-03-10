Ukraine | From Finland, humanitarian aid and development cooperation support to Ukraine with 29 million euros

Ukraine is Finland’s largest development cooperation partner country. Emergency aid is also delivered to Moldova, where there are many Ukrainian refugees.

Finland supplies Ukraine with a total of 29 million euros in humanitarian aid and development cooperation support, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says in its press release.

Ukraine has asked Finland for support, especially for the immediate and longer-term needs of education, the environment and radiation safety.

Of the aid to be delivered now, 15 million euros will go to humanitarian aid and 14 million to development cooperation support.

“We must not become numb to war. In the midst of a crisis, people must get food, shelter and medicine, and children must go to school. At the same time, we must support Ukraine so that it can also recover from the war”, Minister of Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Ville Skinnari (sd) says in the announcement.

Humanitarian five million euros of the aid will go to the Ukraine Fund of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Aid. Food security, health services and emergency accommodation, as well as the aid work of local organizations are directly supported from there.

Important partners for Finland in Ukraine are also the World Food Program WFP and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), through which a total of EUR 5.4 million is allocated.

Part of the humanitarian aid is delivered by Finnish non-governmental organizations. Emergency aid is also delivered to Moldova, where there are many Ukrainian refugees.

The work of Finnish organizations focuses on food security, psychosocial support and education. In Finland’s aid, the emphasis is on helping the most vulnerable, especially people with disabilities.

Now the allocated 29 million are part of the additional funding of 70 million euros granted by the government in 2022 to support Ukraine.

In addition to the total targeted now, 37 million euros have been set aside for 2023 to support Ukraine through development cooperation. With this, Ukraine is Finland’s largest development cooperation partner country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs states in its press release.