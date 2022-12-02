A cellular patch capable of self-regenerating tissue in case of wounds and burns, but also for beauty treatments. The company Regenerates Hbw in Turin has decided to donate to Ukraine 50 kits, capable of functioning even in the event of an electrical blackout, of its medical device which uses micrografts of tissue, skin and bones. “We are in contact with our colleagues in Ukraine and we want to offer concrete help to the population, even for those in need of an aesthetic intervention. A gesture to alleviate the harsh conditions they are experiencing due to the war in Ukraine – he explains to Adnkronos Health Antonio Graziano, doctor and CEO of Rigenera Hbw – The kit that we will send to Ukraine derives from a project that we developed for NATO, for emergency intervention on the wounds of civilian victims of terrorism. The device can be powered by batteries and operate safely even without electricity”.

But how does the Rigenera system work? “It is a ‘made in Italy’ device which, within a technological system, allows tissue regeneration with micrografts of tissue, skin or bone fragments. After having taken the fragments we are going to distribute them in the area to be regenerated, let’s talk about the dimensions of microns. These will create a sort of dust that will recolonise the ‘diseased’ area. I usually explain that our device is like a coffee machine which needs capsules to work, which are the fragments of the patient, which are then used for the personalized graft”.

According to the doctor, “burns can be treated, but also diabetic lesions and difficult wounds. But it can also be used in dermatology – he warns – for example for androgenetic alopecia or complex problems such as knee arthrosis. stretch marks, scars and skin aging. We are in 50 countries of the world and also in Ukraine where, especially in the less frontline regions, dermatological and aesthetic medicine services continue”.