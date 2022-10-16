France will soon train up to 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers in its military units for several weeks. This was announced by the Minister of the French Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu in an interview with Le Parisien, underlining that so far the French soldiers have provided artillery training to the Ukrainians, “but here we are changing the level”.

“There will be three stages of training – he explained – First, the general training of the (combat soldier). Then, on specific needs reported by the Ukrainians, such as logistics. And a third level of training on the equipment provided. This will happen. through rotations of contingents to train, because we recognize the fact that the war, alas, will last.

“It is also necessary to train a new generation of soldiers, which will last over time. We do it respecting the rule of law, without ever being in co-belligerence because we are not at war. We are helping a country that is at war,” said the minister.