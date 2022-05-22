It will take “undoubtedly 15-20 years” for Ukraine to join the European Union. This is what the French Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune maintains, which thus freezes Kiev’s hopes for a quick entry into the EU. “We have to be honest – he says, interviewed by Radio J. – It lies whoever says that Ukraine will join the Union in six months, a year or two. That’s not true. Without a doubt it will take 15-20 years”, is a question “very long”. In the meantime, “we owe the Ukrainians a political project in which they can enter”, says Beaune, in a reference to the European political community hypothesized by French President Emmanuel Macron to accommodate a larger number of countries.