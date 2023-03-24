War in Ukraine, Kiev: counteroffensive at Bakhmut

Yesterday afternoon Ukraine has announced an imminent counteroffensive in the Bakhmut area and warned European allies that delays in the delivery of fighter jets and long-range missiles could prolong the war with Russia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the southern region of Kherson, partly occupied by Russian troops, the day after he appeared on the front line near Bakhmut. On the train back to Kiev, he described the devastation of the area after more than a year of war during a video with European Union (EU) leaders at a summit in Brussels. He thanked the EU for its decision to send more shells to Ukraine but insisted on getting modern fighter jets to fight the Russians. “We cannot delay transferring weapons to our soldiers, which can protect Ukrainians from terror,” Zelenski said.

Slovakia has announced that it has delivered a first batch of four MiG-29 fighters, out of a total of thirteen pledged. But the bloc has so far refused to deliver aircraft produced and built in Western countries to Ukraine. The Ukrainian army announced earlier in the day that Russian troops had withdrawn from the village of Nova Kakhovka, in the Kherson region, but later admitted that this was incorrect information, which Russia has already denied. The head of the Ukrainian ground forces, Oleksandr Syrsky, said they will launch an imminent counter-offensive in Bakhmut, the scene of the bloodiest and longest battle since the start of the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

“The aggressor does not give up in his attempt to take Bakhmut at any cost, despite the human and material losses” he suffers, he said on Telegram. “Sparing nothing, they are losing a lot of strength and are running out. Very soon we will seize this opportunity as we did near Kiev, Kharkov, Balakliya and Kupiansk”he added, referring to last year’s successful counteroffensives. Bakhmut, destroyed and evacuated for the vast majority of its 70,000 inhabitants, is located in the Donbas, which was partially occupied by pro-Russian separatists in 2014 and which Moscow wants to control completely. The Russian army, supported by the Wagner paramilitary group, surrounds the city from the north, east and south, complicating the supply of Ukrainian soldiers. The military command in Kiev, however, counts on a war of attrition before going on the offensive.

Subscribe to the newsletter

