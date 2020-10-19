If Russia does not extend the contract with Ukraine for the transit of gas to European consumers, then Kiev will find a way to hit Gazprom and impose competition on it. This was stated by the head of LLC “Operator GTS of Ukraine” Serhiy Makogon. His interview with S&P Global Platts published on the company’s website.

According to him, Ukraine will try to enlist the support of the EU in the form of new suppliers. “Ten years ago, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan could sell gas to Europe in transit through Russia,” Makogon recalled.

The head of the Ukrainian company indicated that Kiev will continue to demand the transfer of the point of gas transmission to European consumers to the border of Russia and Ukraine, which will not allow Gazprom to impose its conditions on the countries.

Makogon also did not rule out that Ukraine could focus on the supply of synthetic methane, biomethane or hydrogen. Thus, the republic will contribute to the implementation of the plan to reduce emissions in Europe.

He noted that the Ukrainian gas storage system remains the largest in Europe, it is larger than in Germany. This means that its use guarantees the security of energy supply for all European countries, for example, it will provide capacities for the storage of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and protect against extreme weather conditions.

Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement on gas transit to Europe at the end of December 2019. It provides for the supply of 60 billion cubic meters in 2020 and 40 billion over the next four years. At the same time, the contract was concluded on the “download or pay” principle, that is, Gazprom will in any case pay for both these volumes and additional ones, if required.

Russia had to go for the extension of transit due to problems with the construction of the “Nord Stream-2”. As of October 2020, the fate of the pipeline is still unknown. US sanctions block the operation of foreign ships, and Russian ones cannot get insurance to operate in Danish waters. Russia has not announced which vessels it will use to complete the construction of the gas pipeline, but the most likely option remains the Akademik Chersky pipe-layer. It has been in the construction area since May, but no work is underway.