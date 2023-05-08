Home page politics

Helmi Krappitz

A total of 40,000 soldiers are said to be part of Ukraine’s new brigades. Training is still required to recapture Bachmut.

Bachmut – Almost 15 months after Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine began, there is still no end in sight. For months, the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine has been attacked jointly by the Russian army and the Wagner troops. According to the attackers, they control around 85 percent of the city area. Ukraine has now formed eight new brigades of soldiers for a future counter-offensive.

Brigades: Ukraine recruits 40,000 in total for special training

The composition of the brigades is controversial, reported The Guardians. Speculations about the timing and chances of success in the Ukraine war are growing. It is uncertain whether these could cause serious damage to the Russian troops. Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko stated in an interview with interfaxthat a new rearmament and training of the troops is still pending – that will take another two to three weeks. Only then can they engage in “reasonable offensive attacks” alongside the Ukrainian army. According to the Ministry of the Interior, the brigades of 40,000 soldiers have already been “completely assembled”. It was unclear how successful a recruitment attempt could be given the ongoing war.

Loud The Guardians there are leaked documents that a wargame exercise showed that 12 new brigades would be needed to break through. Whether the newly formed brigades in support of the regular army of Ukraine are among those required brigades or additional reserves. The groups are made up of volunteers – including new recruits, police officers and veterans of previous battles with Russia.

Ukraine’s new brigades still have a few weeks of training ahead of them. © IMAGO/Ashley Chan

Bachmut: Russia records high loss of soldiers

Both Russian and Ukrainian troops remain engaged in fighting in eastern Ukraine. According to estimates by the US secret services, more than 20,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since September alone – half of them were soldiers of the Wagner mercenary group. Those numbers relate “solely to the fighting around Bakhmut,” said John Kirby, the National Security Council’s communications director in Washington. Later, his deputy Sean Savett corrected the Washington Post this statement. Accordingly, it is about the numbers of Russian losses throughout Ukraine in the last five months. Russia pointed The Guardians according to the number of deaths, because these numbers were “ripped out of nowhere.” Washington could not know the concrete data at all.

“Russia’s attempt at an offensive in Donbass, largely via Bakhmut, has failed,” Kirby said. “Russia has not succeeded in conquering really strategically important territory.” Even conquering the entire city area would not change the further course of the war. Russia, on the other hand, relies on more high-precision missiles. State television reported that defense contractors were being asked to “increase the pace and volume of production.” (hk/dpa)