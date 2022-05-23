The former Ukrainian president, Viktor Yanukovych, was convicted in absentia for treason. The Guardian reported, stating that Yanukovych, who has been in Russia since 2014, was sentenced for the so-called Kharkiv Agreementwith whom in 2010, when he was president, he granted the Russians another 25 years of rent for the use of the naval base in Sevastopol in exchange for a 30% discount on the price of gas supplies.

The former president had already been sentenced to 13 years in prison again for treason in relation to a letter sent to Vladimir Putin in 2014. In the letter he asked the Russian leader to use his country’s army and police forces to restore the order in Ukraine.