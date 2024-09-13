Ukraine | Former NATO commander: NATO could take responsibility for Ukraine’s air defense

Ukraine|Philip M. Breedlove, the former commander of NATO’s forces in Europe, says that Russia should no longer be rewarded for bad behavior.

NATO could take responsibility for Ukraine’s air defense, estimates the former commander of NATO’s forces in Europe, General (evp) Philip M. Breedlove.

Breedlove spoke at the Kouvola security conference on Friday.

“The answer is, absolutely we could,” Breedlove said.

He was the chairman of the Defense Committee Jukka Kopran (kok) to the question of whether NATO could take responsibility for air defense in Ukraine.

Breedlove stated that such a possibility was prepared as one possibility for consideration in 2014 when he was commander of European forces.

The commander of NATO forces in Europe is also the commander of the US armed forces in Europe. In this role, Breedlove says he proposed some of these actions to the US leadership.

Unfortunately, but understandably, this was not taken care of, Breedlove said. He pointed out that politicians have the ultimate responsibility.

“In those days, everyone said this would be too provocative.”

“We will never know whether the actions we proposed would have changed the course of this war.”

Breedlove considered in his speech that Russia was rewarded for bad behavior both in 2008 when it invaded Georgia and in 2014 when it seized Crimea. In that case, the response from the West was not sufficient.

Breedlove criticized the fact that now some are already talking about the fact that in order to achieve peace in Ukraine, Russia should be allowed to keep the territories it has occupied.

“It would be the third time, in my opinion, that we would have rewarded Russia’s bad behavior.”

Breedlove stated that he is a father and a grandfather and knows that rewarding bad behavior once, twice and even a third time does not usually lead to good behavior in the future. Instead, we get more bad behavior.

Breedlove think that NATO should in general rethink its traditional deterrence, also thinking about areas outside of NATO.

NATO leaders have reiterated that NATO will defend every inch of NATO, Breedlove noted.

“– – Every time we say we will defend every inch of NATO, what sir [Vladimir] Putin hears that everyone else is free game (fair game)”

Breedlove served as commander of NATO’s European forces in 2013–2016. He is a four-star General (eVP) of the United States Air Force.