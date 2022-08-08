There is no basis on which to lay a measure of expulsion of former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder from the SPD for his relations with Vladimir Putin’s Russia. This was established by the arbitration commission of the German Social Democratic Party called to decide on possible measures against the former chancellor, accused of not having distanced himself sufficiently from Putin’s Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.

Schroeder did not violate party rules through his posts in Russian state-owned companies, and there is therefore no solid basis for his expulsion or reprimand. There will now be two weeks to appeal the decision. An arbitration committee in the northern city of Hanover considered the matter for several weeks after 17 internal party deportation motions were received. Schroeder did not appear at the hearings and did not send his own lawyer.

The former chancellor, in office from 1998 to 2005, has been criticized for years for his posts in several Russian state-owned companies and is considered a personal friend of Putin. Pressures for him to distance himself from the Russian president have increased since the invasion of Ukraine. In May, Schroeder announced that he would leave the supervisory board of Russian energy giant Rosneft. He also turned down an appointment on Gazprom’s supervisory board.