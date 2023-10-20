Home page politics

From: Max Schäfer

During the war, Ukraine destroyed important Russian military helicopters. As a result, Russia’s options for its own offensives are dwindling.

Kiev – Russia is relying on its own Ka-52 “Alligator” attack helicopters in the Ukraine war. The problem: The Ukrainian armed forces repeatedly manage to shoot down the helicopters. The losses of the Ka-52 helicopters mean that Russia has to change its own strategy.

At least that’s what Oleksander Shtupun, spokesman for the Ukrainian group Tavria, is convinced of. “We are destroying them with missile strikes,” Shtupun told the radio project Svoboda.Ranok. “The Russians are currently not coming within the range of our air defense,” the US news portal quotes Newsweek the Ukrainian soldiers.

“The Russians are afraid”: Ukraine inflicts heavy losses on Russia

According to Shtupun, Russia is changing its strategy. They would now attack from a distance. “These helicopters are far less effective at long range. The Russians are simply afraid,” he said in the interview. Military experts had previously noted that Russia was using Ka-52 helicopters less.

Only on Tuesday, October 17, Ukraine managed to destroy Russian helicopters in Luhansk and Berdyansk. Several helicopters as well as an artillery system and ammunition were destroyed at airports in the region. The attack was the first confirmed use of US ATACMS missiles.

Russia loses Ka-52 helicopters in the Ukraine war – and with it offensive options

Ukrainian military spokesman Oleksander Shtupun is not the only one who sees Russia forced to change strategy because of the helicopter losses. The British Ministry of Defense is also convinced of this. Russia’s ability to defend the Axis and carry out offensive actions is impaired, the ministry writes on X (formerly Twitter). In addition, the Russian military is being forced to move its bases further behind the front.

Because of numerous losses, Russia is probably using its Ka-52 less. (Archive photo) © Evgeny Biyatov/Imago

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Russia has lost a large number of helicopters, reports Newsweek. According to the British Royal Air Force (RAF), Russia had 899 helicopters at its disposal at the start of the war. The Kremlin is now said to have lost 324 of them.

How many helicopters Russia has already lost in the Ukraine war

However, the exact numbers are unclear – and usually cannot be independently verified. The Ukrainian government in Kiev usually publishes larger figures than its Western partners. Russia mostly keeps a low profile about its own losses. The Dutch open source defense analysis website Oryx reported 115 helicopters that Russia lost in the Ukraine war.

49 of them are loud Oryx Ka-52 attack helicopter. Most were destroyed, four damaged and one damaged and captured. (ms)