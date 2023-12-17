“Kidnapped and sent to fight at the front”. Forced recruitment in Ukraine

Not just Russia. Ukraine is also carrying out forced recruitment for the war. Repubblica reports it today, reporting Romain's testimony. “As he was walking to work, a white minivan pulled up next to him. The sliding door flew open and two thugs in camouflage jumped out and tried to drag him into the vehicle. «I only saved myself because I took out the French passport”, he tells us on the phone. The two guys who wanted to kidnap him in the middle of the road – a third was left behind the wheel with the engine running – stared at the passport for a while, then started laughing and left “.

As Repubblica reports, “the minivan has become the white shark of Kharkiv: it slowly turns through the side streets of the city and swallows men to be sent to the front. Night and day”. On the other hand, “Ukraine is tired, the wave of volunteers of the first months, of the first year, has run out. And the government, judging by the testimonies that bounce every day also on social media, is using questionable methods to swell the ranks of soldiers in the East. In recent days, two soldiers who beat and threatened an unarmed boy with a gun, secretly filmed in a video that went viral, have ended up under investigation.”

So much so that Romain tells Repubblica: “I know of people who no longer leave their homes.” And not only in Kharkiv. «A boy, Nicola, was loaded onto the infamous minivan and taken to a building where there were other people picked up on the street. The guys in camouflage wanted him to volunteer. He asked to see a lawyer and was sent home. But shortly after he received threats from the same men who had picked him up on the street. And now he never sets foot outside his apartment for fear of ending up in the trenches of Donbass.”

