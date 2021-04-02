For the first time since July last year, Ukrainian troops fired on the territory of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) with large-caliber artillery. This was reported by the “Lugansk Information Center”.

The official representative of the People’s Militia of the LPR, Yakov Osadchiy, specified that the outskirts of the village of Kalinovo-Borshchevate were fired upon from 122-millimeter guns. He recalled that the use of such artillery is prohibited by the Minsk agreements.

The day before, Kiev admitted to joint preparations with NATO for the war over Crimea. This was stated by the press secretary of the Ukrainian delegation in the contact group on resolving the situation in Donbass, Oleksiy Arestovich, in an interview with the Ukrainian media. According to him, within the framework of NATO exercises Defender Europe 2021, the situation of armed confrontation, war with Russia will be worked out. Arestovich noted that their main focus will be the Balkans, Crimea and everything to the north.

Earlier, the former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov assessed the risk of a resumption of a full-scale war in Donbass. According to him, without the US team, everything will be limited to local provocations.

Part of Donetsk and Luhansk regions declared independence in 2014. Kiev tried to return them by force. Ukraine accuses Russia of armed aggression and occupation of Donbass regions. The Kremlin rejects the claim.