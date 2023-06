Karchaa: more than 100 drone intrusions into the ZNPP territory were prevented in a month

Over the past month, more than 100 attempts by Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to penetrate the territory adjacent to the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) have been thwarted. Renat Karchaa, adviser to the head of Rosenergoatom, spoke about this, writes TASS.