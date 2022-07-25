The war launched by Russia in Ukraine completed five months this Sunday and it has turned into a grueling attrition fight due to Ukrainian resistance.

According to the General Staff of Ukraine, after the advances of the Russian troops, which in recent weeks allowed them to take control of practically the entire eastern region, the situation on the fronts has stabilized.

Kherson

The kyiv troops are now concentrating their efforts on the Kherson region, in the south, which fell into Russian hands from the start of the invasion. In fact, a Ukrainian official stated this Sunday that this region would be recaptured by kyiv troops in September.

“We can say that the Kherson region will definitely be liberated and the occupiers’ plans will fail,” said Sergiy Khlan, an assistant to the region’s official.

In recent weeks, the Ukrainian army, backed by long-range artillery sent by Western powers, has been regaining ground in the area.

“It can be said that there was a turning point on the battlefield. We see that the Armed Forces of Ukraine prevail in most of the recent operations,” he said.

Russian attacks in Ukraine.

The statement from the regional source follows the message released by the country’s president, Volodimir Zelensky, according to which Ukrainian troops were advancing towards Kherson.

“The occupants try to control the area. But the Ukrainian army advances stage by stage in the region“, Said the Ukrainian leader, in a message broadcast by video.

The American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) had already warned this Saturday of the advance of the Ukrainian forces on certain settlements in the region, although apparently the local authorities have asked their population not to give information about it so as not to alter the military strategy.

According to this Institute, quoted by the Ukrinform portal, the Ukrainian resistance in the region has managed to repel several Russian attacks on an unknown number of villages in Kherson.

That would indicate, according to that medium, that the Ukrainian troops are launching local offensives along the front line.

We can say that the Kherson region will definitely be liberated

The Ukrinform portal also reports that Russian troops are trying to recover the damaged bridges to ensure the arrival of the supplies and heavy armored vehicles they need.

And it is that Russia has used the bulk of its forces in its offensive in Donbas, but retaking Kherson would be a symbolic victory for kyiv.

Meanwhile, Moscow is concentrating on reassuring its allies about the risk of a food crisis with a tour of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov through several Arab countries.

