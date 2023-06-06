Dhe Kakhovka dam near Cherson in southern Ukraine was blown up by Russian forces early Tuesday morning, according to the Ukrainian military. After the damage to the dam in the Russian-controlled part of the Ukrainian region of Cherson, water flows out of the reservoir in an uncontrolled manner. Several towns, including part of the city of Kherson, downstream of the Dnipro are at risk of flooding. The Kherson regional administration has announced an emergency evacuation. The high tide is expected around noon.

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) described the damage to the Kachowka Dam as a “new dimension” in the Ukraine war. Scholz said at the WDR Europaforum that Ukraine would be supported for as long as it was necessary. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s calculations will not work.

More than 700 people have already been brought to safety from the west bank, said Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko on Tuesday morning. “We are helping citizens in the liberated right-bank part of the Kherson region,” he said. There are also concerns about the people across the river, in the Russian-occupied territories. In total, about 16,000 people on the west bank and 22,000 people on the east bank of the Dnipro are affected by the floods.

From the Russian-occupied areas it is said that the first settlements have already been flooded. Footage of the flooding in Nowa Kachowka was shared on social networks. The Moscow-appointed administration in the Kherson region has said it has warned residents of coastal communities to prepare for evacuation if the situation worsens.







water level rises

According to Russian authorities, 22,000 people are at risk of flooding. This is reported by the Russian state news agency RIA, citing the administration installed by Russia in the occupied parts of the Ukrainian region of Cherson. The people lived in 14 settlements in the south of the Kherson region.

The extent of the destruction, the speed and volume of the water, and the likely flooded areas are being clarified,” the military said on its official Facebook page. According to the Russian news agency Tass, half of the length of the Kakhovka Dam has been destroyed. The building continues to collapse, reports the state agency, citing rescue services. The streaming water cannot be controlled, the agency reports, citing the administration in Nowa Kachowka deployed by Russia.

According to the Russian news agency RIA, the water level around the destroyed Kakhovka dam has already risen by five meters. Several islands located downstream are now completely flooded, reports RIA, citing local authorities. According to local authorities, the water level in Nowa Kachowka could rise by up to twelve meters in total. The mayor of Nowa Kakhovka, installed by the Russian occupying power, Vladimir Leontiev, estimates this in a statement distributed on Telegram.





According to both warring parties, the hydroelectric power station adjacent to the dam has been destroyed. It is “obvious” that a repair is not possible, Russian occupation mayor Vladimir Leontiev said on Russian state television on Tuesday. The Ukrainian power plant operator also spoke of the complete destruction of the plant. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Russian troops blew up the hydroelectric power station from the inside. “Russian terrorists” blew up the hydroelectric power station internally at 2:50 a.m., Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.