The inspection on board the first ship loaded with grain to leave Ukraine since the invasion of Russia was completed off the coast of Istanbul. This was announced by the Ankara Ministry of Defense. The Razoni ship will soon leave for Lebanon, the ministry specifies in a tweet sharing the images of the experts, with white helmets and life jackets, who have been engaged in cargo and document control operations.

In the meantime, the bombings in Ukraine continue with President Volodomyr Zelensky stressing that “especially in the Donbass”, the situation “is really hell. It cannot even be described in words”.