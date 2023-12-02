The Ukrainian first lady, Olena Zelenska, has confided that she does not want her husband, Volodymyr Zelensky, to run for a new term as president. “I don’t want him to be president for the next term or for the next two terms,” Zelenska said in the podcast The Economist. According to the First Lady, the two should “find something new” to do in this life and are “creative enough to find an interesting activity.”

Answering the question of how she sees the future after the war for herself and her family, Zelenska replied: «Our family will be together again. We will live together, with my husband and my children. Always. We will take a holiday, we will go somewhere, I don’t even know where, but together, all four of us”, “this holiday will be long” and “afterwards we will think about what to do, me and him”.

L’Ukrainska Pravdawho collected the interview, recalled that Zelensky had told Romanian media in October that he was ready to run for president if elections were held during the war, but that he would refuse to do so if they were held after the end of the conflict.