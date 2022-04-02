“It’s a matter of priority, saving people’s lives is on the top step. Then the fires, of course: first of all those that can cause much more serious damage such as ecological catastrophes, finally the buildings at risk of collapse after a bombing. The war has upset the organization of our work, overturned the planning table, canceled ordinary interventions, putting us in front of 30 fires a day. The devastation continues and merciless on the one hand, we, who are seven teams, on the other. Always in a hurry, always under the bombs, always called to decide where to intervene first to stop the greatest damage. “To tell Adnkronos the work of the firefighters in Chernihiv, one of the cities most affected by the war, Colonel Volodymyr Vasylenko, Head of the Coordination Operations Center of the General Department of the National Emergency Service of Ukraine.

“We must act as the paramedics do – he explains – first of all the most serious situations must be resolved, making sure that there are no people in danger, then we evaluate how much damage a certain fire can cause, if the building can collapse, resulting in other victims and damage. our time is dictated by the urgency to save as many lives as possible but also by the need to locate fires in certain structures that could compromise the functioning of the entire city. it often happens that you have to work immediately after a rocket attack, with the risk that another one could come to jeopardize the safety of the firefighters themselves who at that point find themselves having to stem the fire by being careful to take the skin home. It makes no sense to expose a team to the risk of death, so we also evaluate whether it is possible to intervene “.

In Chernihiv, where yesterday morning a raid did not spare an oncology hospital, according to the fire brigade colonel there has not been a day more complicated than the others. “Because it’s just as hard – he says – to work when 15 people die in a fire caused by a rocket and when an oil depot is on fire that causes death, ecological catastrophe and hardship both for those who defend the city today and for the civilians who live there, leaving them without the necessary fuel “.” This war was not expected by anyone – he adds Vasylenko – I myself didn’t believe it until the end. Yet neither I nor my men have ever regretted wearing our uniform. Indeed, today we do this work with even more devotion and determination. And then I believe in victory, absolutely. There are no other options. “

(by Silvia Mancinelli)