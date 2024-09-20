Kursk Governor Smirnov: Ukrainian missile shot down in skies over region

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired a missile at the Kursk region. This was reported by the governor of the Russian border region Alexey Smirnov in Telegram-channel.

“This night, a Ukrainian missile was shot down by our air defense fighters in the skies over the Kursk region. I thank our defenders!” the head of the region wrote.

box#3787923

On the night of Friday, August 20, in the Kursk region twice announced missile threat. A federal emergency situation (ES) regime is in effect in the region and a counter-terrorist operation (CTO) regime has been introduced.

At the same time, air defense systems intercepted eight drones over the Belgorod region. The defense department called Ukraine’s actions an attempt to carry out a terrorist attack on targets in Russia.