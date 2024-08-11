A A fire broke out on Sunday in the cooling tower of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, which is under the control of Russian forces, the Moscow-appointed governor said.

“The shelling of the city of Energodar by the Ukrainian armed forces caused a fire in the cooling system,” Yevgeny Balitsky said on Telegram.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, for his part, assured thatand Russia started a fire on the plant grounds. “From the city of Nikopol, it is clear that the invaders lit a fire on the grounds of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant,” Zelensky said on his X account on Sunday.

“For the moment, the radiation is normal. But as long as Russian terrorists occupy the nuclear plant, the situation is not normal and cannot be normal. Since the first day of occupation, Russia has used the nuclear plant to blackmail Ukraine and the entire world,” the president added.

The Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, has been occupied by Moscow’s troops since the start of the Russian military offensive in Ukraine two and a half years ago.

(Developing news. Expect further development shortly.)