Ukraine Finnish Malin Ahlbeck plans to stay at home with his Finnish-Ukrainian family in Kiev for the time being, although worries about the future grew over the weekend

“This whole situation is stressing me pretty much right now,” says Malin Ahlbeck, who moved to Ukraine 23 years ago.

In Kiev resident Finn Malin Ahlbeck read a message from the Finnish Ministry for Foreign Affairs on Saturday morning: all Finns are urged to leave Ukraine immediately.

“There was a bit of panic because such messages don’t come often,” Ahlbeck tells HS by phone on Sunday from Kiev. There is the home of Ahlbeck and his Finno-Ukrainian family.

Ahlbeck moved to Kiev, the capital of Ukraine, 23 years ago. He has a Ukrainian man and the couple has two sons who, like Ahlbeck, are Finnish citizens.

The 18-year-old boy is currently completing his military service in Finland. A 14-year-old boy attends an international school in Kiev. Ahlbeck himself works in Kiev as a human resources manager for a large international company.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs after the message, Ahlbeck discussed with her husband the family situation. So far, they decided to stay in Kiev.

“My husband isn’t leaving here anyway, but we’re not buying airline tickets for me and my younger son yet either. Let’s see how the situation develops. ”

According to Ahlbeck, obtaining airline tickets may also become more uncertain. According to him, on Sunday, data and rumors began to flow, suggesting a decline in air traffic in Ukraine. These information and rumors added to Ahlbeck’s concern.

The family has been planning to go on a holiday trip to Egypt in a week. Now that too feels insecure and contemplative.

“Everything has now been called into question. It’s a pretty unpleasant situation. ”

Malin Ahlbeck at St. Sophia Cathedral in December 2021.

Malin According to Ahlbeck, the tense situation in Kiev is not reflected in the tense situation. People go to work and shop as usual, but the situation makes everyone think.

“Already a couple of weeks ago, one of the man’s relatives asked that if you left for Finland, would you take us with you. So women and children. Men aren’t going to escape anywhere, ”Ahlbeck says.

Ukraine is also preparing for an increased threat. Ahlbeck cites, for example, regional defense forces for which the military has trained civilians. People themselves prepare in different ways. Ahlbeck, for example, talks about the findings of a family friend who is hunting while doing business in a hunting store.

“The hunting season is already over, but yes, cartridges were bought from there. Be prepared that if there is a situation that they should be used. It’s pretty awful. ”

Ahlbeckin the family has an apartment in Kiev and outside Kiev a house where the family has spent a lot of time during the Korona period.

For at least the next week, the family plans to run telecommuting and distance school from there. The boy’s international school announced the distance school from Monday because the coronation situation is bad and many students have already left Kiev due to the tense situation.

Ahlbeck, who has lived in Ukraine for a long time, is no longer actively connected with other Finns in Ukraine. He has a couple of Danish friends who have also lived in Ukraine for a long time. They are not leaving yet either, but the other’s children have already left the country with their father.

“Many foreigners are leaving or have already left.”

Malin Ahlbeck (center) and his children Tim But (left) and Milan But in the city of Lviv in Ukraine in 2021.

Ahlbeck has not wondered where his own border is going to be when he should leave the country.

“If the situation gets worse, our plan is to buy airline tickets quickly. But now it seems that airline tickets may not be available. The alternative is for us to leave by car through an EU country.”

Malin Ahlbeck says he was not intimidated before the Foreign Ministry’s message on Saturday. According to him, people living in Ukraine are accustomed to living in a special situation and under a certain threat, because since 2014 the country has been at war with Russia.

Saturday since then, however, Ahlbeck’s concern about the future has grown.

“It may not be scary right now, but this whole situation is stressing me pretty much right now. It affects all normal life processes. I am stressed out and I think at what point should I leave. ”

On Saturday, Ahlbeck also discussed with her husband for the first time whether the family should somehow prepare for the situation to get worse.

“Should I go buy more food stocks. Or buy more fuel in case of a power outage. Yes, we have a generator here, ”he says.

“However, it is still here and we are trying to make it.”