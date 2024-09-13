Ukraine | Finland will send more defense equipment to Ukraine – Zelenskyi thanked President Stubb and the government for their support

Ukraine|The new shipment is Finland’s 25th support package. The total value of the aid is 2.3 billion euros.

Finnish deliver more defense equipment to Ukraine. The decision was confirmed on Friday during the president’s presentation.

This is Finland’s 25th support package for the defense of Ukraine. Replacing the performance of the new package is estimated to cost around 118 million euros.

“The war situation in Ukraine continues to be serious. As promised, Finland will continue to deliver material aid. Our message to our partner countries is that we must not give up,” said the Minister of Defense Antti Häkkänen (kok) in the bulletin.

The total value of the defense material delivered by Finland to Ukraine will reach 2.3 billion euros so far. Finland has not published any information about what kind of aid has been sent to Ukraine or how it will be delivered.

The aid has taken into account both the needs of Ukraine and the resource situation of the Defense Forces, states the government’s press release.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyi thanked the president Alexander Stubbia and the Finnish government about the new support package message service in X on Friday night.

“We deeply appreciate Finland’s unwavering support for Ukraine until our victory,” Zelenskyi writes.

According to Zelenskyi, the support provided by Finland is not only about defending Ukraine, but about protecting the people of all of Europe and strengthening the continent.