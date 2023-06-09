Home page politics

From: Christina Denk

The Ukrainian security service apparently intercepted a Russian phone call. In it, a soldier tells of the demolition of the dam by Russian saboteurs.

Kakhovka – After the destruction of the Kakhovka dam in the Cherson war zone, it is still unclear how the disaster in the Ukraine war came about. Russia has accused Ukraine of partially blowing up the dam. Ukraine accuses Russia of mining and destroying the dam. An intercepted Russian phone call is now supposed to prove Russia’s guilt. What’s behind it?

Destruction of the Kakhovka dam: Ukrainian security service intercepts phone call

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) published a one and a half minute audio clip on Telegram on Friday, reports Reuters and The Guardians consistent. It is said to be an intercepted telephone call from Russia. Two men are apparently discussing the consequences of the Kachowka disaster in Russian.

One of the men, described by the SBU as part of the Russian military, is said to confirm that a Russian sabotage group, not Ukraine, was responsible for the destruction of the dam. “Our people did it. It wasn’t theirs, it was ours.” The Guardians the conversation. And further: “Our sabotage group is there. They wanted to spread fear with this dam. It didn’t go according to plan. It went more than planned, ”says the same man. The interlocutor was apparently surprised by this information, according to the reports. The origin and authenticity of the clip could not be independently verified.

The events surrounding the destruction of the Kachowka dam:

The Kakhovka Dam is located in the Russian-occupied territory.

It was partially destroyed on Tuesday night. Local residents heard explosions.

Large amounts of water leaked out and flooded large areas of southern Ukraine.

Thousands of people had to leave their homes.

Ukraine and Russia blame each other for the blast.

After blowing up the Kachowka dam: SBU initiates investigations – against Putin and simple perpetrators

The SBU published the audio clip and a short statement, but did not further classify who the two men are. The SBU only said it had opened criminal investigations into war crimes. “The invaders wanted to blackmail Ukraine by blowing up the dam and staged a man-made disaster in the south of our country,” the statement said SBU on Telegram.

Russia has thus proved that it is a “threat to the entire civilized world,” SBU chief Wasyl Malyuk is quoted as saying in the statement. Not only the “leaders of the Putin regime, but also the simple perpetrators” should be brought to justice. Russia has not yet commented on the content of the video.

Russia, Ukraine or accident? Three possible causes of destruction of the Kachowka dam

At the moment (June 9) there are three possible ways how the dam was destroyed, which also causes problems for Russia. Ukraine and many international experts hold Russia responsible. Kiev is convinced that the aggressor wanted to hinder Ukraine’s planned counter-offensive. Some experts speculate that the dam could not be destroyed by external fire and therefore suspect manipulation by Russia.

After the partial destruction of the Kakhovka dam, people in the Cherson war zone try to save themselves from the water. © Alexei Konovalov/Imago

Moscow rejects this, but blames Ukraine. At the request of Moscow, the International Criminal Court (ICC) has been dealing with the allegations of damage to the Kakhovka Dam since Thursday. A ruling from the ICC is not expected for a few months or even years. After analyzing satellite images, experts also believe that the Poorly maintained dam during Russian occupation and therefore burst under the pressure of the water masses. All developments relating to the Kachowka dam can be found in the news ticker. (chd/dpa/AFP)