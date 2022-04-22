Thanks to images obtained by satellite, in the town of Mangush, near Mariupol, a huge recent mass grave apparently excavated by the Russian Army has been discovered. The Mariupol Regional Administration claims to have evidence that it is a mass grave in which the bodies of civilians killed during the offensive and the siege of the city were piled up in several layers.

Comparing the size of the burial with similar graves in Bucha, near kyiv, it is estimated that in Mangush there may be between 3,000 and 9,000 corpses. The burials, according to local sources, began there in mid-March with the first 5,000 deaths caused by the bombings, fires and attacks by Russian troops and Donbass separatist rebels.

Later, as shown by the satellite, the trench increased until today. The Mariupol Administration puts the total number of deaths in the city and surroundings at 22,000 since Moscow made the decision to start the invasion against Ukraine on February 24. The offensive against Mariúpol began the next day and was already besieged on March 1.

The fighting and continuous bombing have lasted for almost two months. There are also many wounded without medical attention and a humanitarian situation that has put part of the population on the verge of death by famine. Humanitarian corridors, many of them organized by Moscow to get people back to Russia, have failed to achieve a full evacuation.

The Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, announced yesterday that Mariupol is already under Russian control, except for the Azovstal steelworks, where a group of Ukrainian combatants is resisting and in whose underground it is estimated that there are more than 1,000 civilians. All of kyiv’s efforts are now focused on achieving a complete evacuation.