Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba held talks with Croatian Foreign Minister Grlic Radman about an alternative after the end of the Black Sea agreement | Photo: EFE/Esteban Biba

Ukraine announced on Monday (31) that it is closing an agreement with Croatia so that the country’s ports on the Danube and the Adriatic Sea are used for the export of Ukrainian grains, compromised after Russia’s withdrawal from the so-called Sea Agreement. Black.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, spoke with the Croatian Foreign Minister, Grlic Radman, and the Kiev representative said that the next step would be to “establish the most efficient routes” for this transport.

“Each contribution to unlocking exports, each door opened is a real and effective contribution to world food security,” said Kuleba, according to Reuters agency. Today, Ukraine only has overland export routes via the European Union and an alternative route across the Danube River.

Russia this month did not renew the Black Sea grain deal, a commitment that for a year had allowed Ukraine to export food from the invaded country’s Black Sea ports even as the war raged.

While it was in force, the agreement, which had been brokered by Turkey and the UN, allowed for the export of more than 32 million tons of food from Ukraine. Russia alleged that it decided not to renew the commitment because its demands were not met.