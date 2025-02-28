The Ukraine Armed Forces have estimated this Friday in About 875,000 the casualties suffered by the Russian Army From the beginning of the invasion, executed in February 2022 by order of the Russian president, Vladimir Putinincluding more than a thousand during the last day.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Army has stood out in a statement published in its account on the social network Facebook that the Russian Armed Forces have suffered “Around 874,560 “Low, between dead and woundedincluding 1,060 during the last day, without Moscow having ruled on these statements.

He also stressed that Russian troops have lost 10,222 combat cars21,234 armored vehicles, 23,847 artillery systems, 370 aircraft, 331 helicopters, 27,274 drones, 3,085 cruise missiles, 28 ships, a submarine and other military equipment.

On the other hand, he stressed that during the last hours they have been demolished More than a hundred drones launched by Russia’s army against several provinces and has confirmed impacts on Járkov, Sumi, Mikolaiv and Zaporiyia, without for now there are information about victims or material damage.

The military part sees the light a few hours before the president of the United States, Donald Trumpreceives this Friday at the White House to your Ukrainian counterpart, Volodimir Zelenskito seal the agreement on the US exploitation of the rare earths of the European country.

The tycoon intends to charge the support that the United States has offered during the three years of war. However, Zelenski is expected to demand the tycoon A commitment to security guarantees against Russia.

Although initially it transpired that the agreement between the two administrations was already closed and only pending signature, Zelenski hastened to clarify that this was “preliminary” and that, therefore, there were still issues that had to be discussed, something that will be done this Friday. According to Reuters, in principle, The text speaks of the assignment of 50% of the benefits of exploitation.