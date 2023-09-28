Home page politics

Possibly dead: Admiral Viktor Sokolov, commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, stationed in Crimea. © Sergei Malgavko/Imago

Targeted strikes instead of widespread military operations: Ukraine is deliberately driving up losses in the ranks of Putin’s top officers.

Sevastophol – Viktor Sokolov may be one of now very many – very many victims in the officer corps of Vladimir Putin’s invasion army. Admiral Viktor Sokolov commands the Russian Black Sea Fleet on the transit Russia annex Crimeapeninsula and may be a victim of the Ukrainians’ latest rocket attack on their headquarters on Monday (September 25).

At least that’s what the Ukrainians, like them, claim Kiev Post reported. The paper speaks of a new tactic in Ukraine: the attack on the leadership of Putin’s army. However, a video surfaced on Tuesday (September 26) showing Sokolow in a Russian Defense Ministry video link. According to Russian press agencies Ria Novosti and Tass The video is supposed to be current – so Sokolow might still be alive. Nevertheless: Over the course of the Ukrainian counter-offensive is precisely where the Russian Black Sea Fleet is revealing its vulnerability.

Casualties in the Ukraine War: Number of general deaths increases

Although the number of im Ukraine war The number of Russian officers killed can only be estimated, but it seems immense: of 2,529 Russian officers killed X (formerly Twitter) the author KIU (Russian Officers killed in Ukraine). Of these, six dead are said to be generals. As of July 2023. The number also publishes this ZDF and relies on confirmations from the Russian Ministry of Defense. Ukraine itself speaks of eleven generals killed by them and Admiral Sokolov as the most prominent victim.

At least 30 officers are said to have fallen victim to Ukraine’s latest attack, including Sokolov’s deputy, Lieutenant General Oleg Tsekov. At least that’s what Ukrainian intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov claims, but lacks evidence. Viktor Sokolov was appointed commander of the Black Sea Fleet in September 2022. His predecessor Igor Osipov was removed from office after the sinking of the missile cruiser Moskva.

Loss of officers weakens the combat effectiveness of Putin’s army

Military experts are already wondering about the losses Ukraine has inflicted on Russia’s Black Sea Fleet without its own navy; They also see the “decapitation” of their leadership structures, as is now happening in Crimea, as a disaster, as Ulrich Schlie, for example, did in the statement ZDF said: “Such leaders are always identification figures for their own ranks. If the opponent manages to eliminate them, he makes his own success visible to everyone. All of these factors can contribute to further weakening the Russians’ combat effectiveness,” explains the director of the Center for Advanced Security, Strategic and Integration Studies (CASSIS) at the University of Bonn.

Russia’s interests in Crimea are under immense threat

The British, who will be using the short message service in May 2023, see it similarly X (formerly Twitter) have warned of the consequences of replacing experienced officers with those with less combat experience: “This has resulted in a force slow to respond to setbacks and unable to change its approach on the battlefield.” In this respect they promote Actions of the Ukrainian special forces also the operational capability of the ground troops during Ukraine’s counteroffensive against the Russian occupiers. Furthermore, Ukraine has proven with its various strikes against the Black Sea Fleet that its equipment is also within range of Ukrainian fire. Russia’s interests in Crimea are therefore immensely threatened.

Breakthrough of the counteroffensive: The Black Sea Fleet in particular is targeted

The Black Sea Fleet is the smallest of the four Russian fleets and, in addition to its tactical importance, is also of strategic importance, according to the online magazine Decoder writes: “With the collapse of the Soviet Union and the new independence of Ukraine since 1991, the Black Sea Fleet and especially the Russian soldiers stationed in Sevastopol became an important factor of Russia’s influence in Ukraine.

In the 1990s, both sides fought for control of the old Soviet military. The fleet was divided between Russia and Ukraine in 1997, with Ukraine receiving a significantly smaller portion of the ships. The Black Sea Fleet was the means and end of a Russian policy of exerting influence and preventing Ukrainian NATO ambitions.” The Black Sea Fleet also helps Russia to support the Assad regime in Syria.

Not least because of the supposed gaps in the leadership of the fleet, at least the British, according to their publications, are suffering X (formerly Twitter) assumes that their operational reach has suffered: that, for example, patrols will be restricted or Blockades of Ukrainian ports relaxed. This would have made Ukraine’s new tactics clearly noticeable.