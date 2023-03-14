The Ukrainian army reported on Monday that “fierce fighting” is taking place for control of the center of the city of Bakhmut, in eastern Ukraine, which was confirmed by the Russian Wagner paramilitary group.

“Wagner’s assault units attack from various directions” to “advance towards central neighborhoods,” the Ukrainian army said at a briefing.

“Our defenders are inflicting significant losses on the enemy in fierce fighting,” he added.

The city of Bakhmut, which had 70,000 inhabitants before the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, It has been the epicenter of the fighting on the Eastern Front for months.

The town has become a symbol for both Ukraine and Russia -which have suffered heavy losses in this battle-, although according to observers their strategic importance is limited.

The head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, admitted that his fighters are encountering resistance in their advance. to control the city center.

“The situation in Bakhmut is difficult, very difficult. The enemy is fighting for every meter,” he said in a message on social media.

“The closer we are to the center of the city, the harder the fighting and the more artillery there is…The Ukrainians are throwing reserves without end (into the fighting),” he added.

kyiv has assured that its strategy in the defense of Bakhmut is above all to “buy time”, accumulate reserves and be able to launch a counteroffensive soon.

Ukrainian authorities have also warned that if the city falls, Russian forces will have a better route into the eastern Donetsk region, which the Kremlin annexed last year.

In recent weeks, the Russians have been gaining ground around Bakhmut to try to surround it.

The capture of the city would give Moscow a military victory, after months of losing on the ground.

NATO warned last week that Bakhmut could fall in the coming days, and Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky promised that the town’s defense would continue “as long as possible.”

According to a report by the Stockholm International Institute for Peace Studies (Sipri), published on Monday, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the massive supply of equipment to Kiev has almost doubled arms imports into Europe by 2022.

“The invasion has really caused a significant rise in the demand for arms in Europe, which has not yet shown its full potential and will probably lead to further increases in imports,” Pieter Wezeman, co-author of this annual report, told AFP.

The Russian attack has also brought “devastating” consequences for children in Ukrainian orphanages, with thousands of minors transferred to occupied territories or to Russia, the NGO Human Rights Watch (HRW) warned on Monday.

“This brutal war has clearly shown the need to end the dangers faced by institutionalized children,” said Bill Van Esveld of this organization.

Since the start of the invasion, more than 4,500 young Ukrainians who were in orphanages or foster families “have been displaced abroad,” according to the NGO.

