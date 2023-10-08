Unflattering dark clouds have begun to cover the Western alliance that supports Ukraine. American economic aid to Kiev against the Russian aggressor is faltering, and the invaded country, which fears that it will falter even more next year, when presidential elections are being held in which Ukraine is already a campaign issue, is concerned that the EU falters in level of support. The Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has warned these days in Granada, during the summit of the European Political Community, that the moment is “dangerous” and that the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, will try to take advantage of any fissure. “I hope we stay united in these uncertain times,” Zelensky claimed before more than 40 European leaders at the meeting that Spain hosted.

kyiv asks for military help for a war that it admits will be long if they want to liberate all the territories occupied by Russia. The war front is frozen, with Pyrrhic advances by Ukraine against well-protected Russian defenses, better prepared and armed than at the beginning of the invasion, in February 2022. Kiev’s partners in NATO and the EU reiterate that They will provide support as long as necessary, but certain fissures have appeared in the coalition. And the longer the conflict lasts, the more difficult it will be to maintain that unity that Zelensky talks about, recognizes a high-ranking community source.

The Ukrainian leader is concerned about these dark clouds. He has already begun to detect a change of mood among some of his interlocutors. “I have this intuition, reading, listening and looking into their eyes when they tell me ‘we will always be with you.’ And I see that he or she is no longer here, he is not with us,” he commented in an interview with The Economist It’s been a month now. In his speech before the United Nations General Assembly on September 19, he criticized the fact that secret negotiations were already taking place, with his back to Ukraine, to end the war.

The clearest alarm of these turbulences has been the blocking by the Republican Party in the US Congress of future government aid to Ukraine. The White House has stressed that the items agreed upon prior to the veto guarantee supplies for months, but Congress’s decision to approve a temporary budget law without the 6 billion euro package for Ukraine, with the support of Democrats and Republicans, to avoid the closure of the Administration, has been a blow to the Ukrainian state of mind, because it has been confirmed that it will be increasingly difficult to receive this assistance and because some of the Republican contenders to compete for the US presidency in 2024 are in favor of turning off the tap to the attacked country. “If we do not receive your help, we will lose the war,” Zelensky warned on September 21 in Washington.

There is increasing nervousness in Kiev and in the EU about what 2024 holds. Ukraine will be one of the protagonists of the long US electoral campaign, and the risk is that the Democratic Party will hit the brakes on its assistance to Ukraine to avoid a bloodletting of votes towards the Republican opposition. “Ukraine is already a top-level issue in the US election campaign and has become, in a sense, a political hostage. “Donald Trump’s supporters, those of the most radical right, are going to attack President Joe Biden for his support for Ukraine,” says Orysia Lutsevych, director of the Ukraine Forum at the Chatham House think tank, pointing to the Republicans of the most radical right. hard. Community institutions and NATO allies fear the return of former President Trump in November next year.

Democrat Biden insists that his Government will stand by until Russia leaves Ukrainian territory, but there are already signs that the trend among public opinion that the Republicans represent is taking hold. They have already raised certain doubts about how the money is being spent. Funds from Washington that, in order to be maintained, are associated with progress in the fight against corruption, transparency of the destination of investments and judicial independence as a condition for providing financing. Also those in Brussels, which are subject to severe audits and which are crucial not only from a military point of view, but above all are intended to keep the country afloat. “Military aid wins the battles, the economy wins the war,” says the expert Lutchevich.

From the Pentagon, the American military power, doubts have also been transmitted about the strategy in the Ukrainian counteroffensive, criticism that has been leaked to newspapers such as Washington Post and The New York Times, and that over the months they have been remitted due to complaints from the Ukrainian authorities. The Ukrainian Foreign Minister, Dmitro Kuleba, even said in August that those who criticized the military strategy and its slow progress “it is as if they were spitting in the faces of the soldiers.” “I would advise critics to shut up. Let them come to Ukraine to free a square centimeter themselves,” Kuleba concluded.

Ukraine has become much softer in recent weeks in its claims to the West, aware that the issue has become sensitive. Zelensky is increasingly cautious about maintaining crucial EU support. Not only economic and military. Ukraine needs to anchor itself to the EU through the upcoming accession to the community club. Something that would not only be a symbolic movement, but also with high economic content: internal market, cohesion funds, aid. Brussels has promised that it will maintain support and is devising “security commitments” so that support can be maintained over time, but it is not being easy to push through the new packages for Ukraine.

The reality is more complex than public declarations of good intentions, summarizes Timofii Milovanov, president of the Kiev School of Economics and former Minister of Economy: “The US Congress has sent a clear message, ‘we do not have the votes to support Ukraine’. “The credibility of the message that the United States will support Ukraine for as long as necessary is in question or has vanished.” “The implications of this are obvious,” adds Milovanov in an analysis made public on his social networks. “Russia will benefit because either Ukraine’s ability to defend itself will be weakened or there will be more pressure for it to agree to negotiate Russian conditions for a surrender.” de facto”.

Milovanov points out that it is time for the EU to react, increasing its support. But cracks have also appeared on the European flank. The emergence into the political landscape of the Slovak pro-Russian ultranationalist Robert Fico, who has obtained the electoral majority although he will need support to govern, is worrying in Brussels, admit several community sources. Together with the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, also close to Moscow’s positions, the Hungarian and Slovak governments can form a front that will put obstacles in the way of EU support for Ukraine. Since March, Orbán has blocked 500 million euros for the European Peace Fund, which the Union uses mainly for military aid to kyiv.

The Hungarian, furthermore, is one of the voices that has raised the most reluctance regarding Ukraine’s entry into the EU. It’s not the only one. The future accession and the economic situation of Ukraine are beginning to raise certain tensions in countries that will lose European cohesion funds and will go from beneficiaries to contributors. What is happening with Ukrainian grain that comes to the EU without tariffs and that Poland, Hungary and Slovakia block because they say it harms their farmers, is just an appetizer of what can happen when Kiev begins to participate more in the internal market. And more so, when Agrarian Policy is at stake.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, in the midst of the controversy over Ukrainian grain, has even said that helping Ukraine is a danger. “It’s like we’re dealing with a drowning person. “Anyone who has tried to help someone who is drowning knows that it is extremely dangerous because it can drag you to the depths,” launched the ultra-conservative politician (then lowered his tone), who is embarked on a complicated electoral contest in which he has also entered the ukrainian issue.

The community club needs a thorough renovation before the big expansion. In addition, Brussels is now exploring devising a gradual integration process. All this could calm the spirits of those who see economic reservations in welcoming Ukraine. But the threat of Slovakia and Hungary vetoing Ukraine’s accession to the EU is “very serious,” warns Andrzej Sadecki, director of the Central European department at the Center for Eastern European Studies – an academic group based in Warsaw. Especially because, especially for Orbán, it is a blackmail tool to negotiate other community issues.

kyiv tries to reduce all tension. The Deputy Prime Minister of Euro-Atlantic Integration, Olha Stefanishyna, explained this week in an interview that her Government has moved to “de-escalate” and “depoliticize” the grain crisis. And that their pulse will not tremble when it comes to moving as necessary to maintain Washington’s support: “Whatever Ukraine must do to maintain support, it will do.”

