From: Felix Durach

A Ukrainian soldier stands at the dividing line with pro-Russian rebels in the Donetsk region. © Andriy Dubchak/dpa

The conflicts between Ukraine and Russia seem to be getting worse. NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg is concerned.

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia* seems to be getting worse.

According to insiders, the US government is already advising on an emergency gas supply for Europe (Update from January 15, 3:45 p.m.)

Ahead of Baerbock visit, Ukraine calls for strength against Putin (Update from January 16, 8:44 a.m.).

Update from January 16, 8:44 a.m: Shortly before the visit of Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens*) to Kiev and Moscow, her Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba called on the federal government to show strength towards Russia*. “We expect the new federal government to take a firm and clear course against Russian threats and attempts at intimidation – together with Ukraine and our partners and allies,” Kuleba said Picture on Sunday (BamS).

“No business interest and no need to show understanding for Putin is worth allowing a bloody war in Europe,” warned Ukraine’s chief diplomat. Kuleba described the Russian head of state Vladimir Putin* as a “master” in stirring up fears.

Baerbock’s counterpart Kuleba in Ukraine: “Putin creates problems”

From the point of view of the Ukrainian foreign minister, the head of the Kremlin follows a clear pattern of behavior: “First he creates problems and crises. Then he invites others to discuss and solve the problems and crises with him. And in the end he himself proposes solutions that demand concessions from his opponents.” However, Putin should resolutely oppose these: “President Putin only stops where he is stopped, he only understands the language of strength.”

At the same time, the Ukrainian ambassador in Berlin urged the Greens politician to promise Ukraine the delivery of weapons for national defense. The reluctance or even refusal of arms deliveries by Baerbock and the entire new federal government is “very frustrating and bitter,” said Ambassador Andrij Melnyk of the dpa.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) is expected to make her inaugural visit to Ukraine. © FRED TANNEAU/AFP

Ukraine invasion by Russia? Secret US preparations leak out to protect Europe

Update from January 15, 3:35 p.m.: The state-owned Ukrainian energy company Naftogaz has again warned against the commissioning of the Baltic Sea pipeline NordStream 2. Naftogaz boss Jurij Vitrenko told the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung” that it was a question of national security for Ukraine, referring to the current situation in eastern Ukraine. If gas flowed through Ukraine, it would be more difficult for Russian President Vladimir Putin to start a war because gas supplies would be affected. “I’m sure that when Nord Stream 2 goes online, no more Russian gas will be routed through Ukraine to Europe.”

Nord Stream 2 is to bring gas from Russia to Germany, bypassing Ukraine. The line has been completed but is not yet operational. Many of Germany’s allies fear that this will increase dependence on Russian gas.

Ukraine conflict: US probes EU emergency gas supplies

Update from January 15, 2:55 p.m.: The US government has apparently dealt with an emergency gas supply for the EU in view of the worsening situation in eastern Ukraine. The EU gets about a third of its gas needs from Russia via pipelines. Should the conflict between Russia and Ukraine escalate, at least a temporary suspension of gas supplies by Moscow would be conceivable.

According to insiders, the US government has therefore sounded out emergency plans with several energy suppliers. Among other things, it should have been about capacities for higher delivery quantities and the postponement of maintenance work. However, the companies had also pointed out that a failure of larger gas supplies from Russia would be difficult to replace. The events of the USA also show the willingness to initiate sanctions against Moscow in the event of an escalation, which in turn could lead to a stop in gas supplies.

Ukraine conflict: NATO and Russia ‘far apart’ in talks

Update from January 15, 1:55 p.m.: NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has expressed concern about the current developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Talks between Russia and NATO during the week did not bring any results. “They presented their security concerns, we presented our own fears. And we’re far apart,” Stoltenberg said in an interview welt.de. The 62-year-old emphasized that the talks must be continued in the future, especially with a view to times of crisis like the current one.

Ukraine described Stoltenberg as a key partner for NATO, but stressed that there was no obligation for NATO to stand by Kiev in the event of a Russian invasion. However, in an emergency, NATO will support Ukraine in its fundamental right to self-defense. “We – that means mainly the USA, Great Britain and Turkey – support the country with equipment and in terms of training. But Kiev is not a NATO partner. The obligation to defend all allies only applies to the real allies,” said the NATO Secretary General. However, they remain open to Kiev joining NATO.

Ukraine conflict: situation continues to deteriorate – Moscow behind cyber attacks?

First report from January 15:

Kiev – With the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, there is no prospect of relaxation at the weekend. A new level of escalation occurred on Friday night when a cyber attack of previously unknown origin paralyzed various Ukrainian government websites. On several pages, according to the daily mirror left the message: “Be afraid and expect the worst”. Even if there is no reliable information yet, the government in Moscow is suspected to be behind the attack. When asked on Friday whether Russia was responsible for the attack, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borell replied: “We have no evidence, but it is conceivable.”

Ukraine conflict escalates: Kremlin defends itself against “unfounded statements” from Washington

The US government also made serious allegations against Moscow and President Putin after the incidents, drawing parallels with Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula in 2014 to conduct a false flag operation in eastern Ukraine,” US President Biden’s government spokeswoman Jen Psaki said in Washington DC. Moscow is engaged in a form of “urban warfare” in eastern Ukraine.

However, the Kremlin dismissed the accusations from the West on Friday. “All of these statements have so far been unfounded and have not been confirmed by anything,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the state news agency TASS on Friday evening, referring to the allegations by the Biden administration. Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had already reacted to the reports from Washington in a press conference on Friday and again asked NATO* to issue security guarantees to Russia. “You have to understand that the key to everything is the guarantee that NATO will not expand eastwards,” Lavrov said, adding: “We are at the end of our patience.”

Ukraine conflict: Baerbock travels to the crisis area – Union expects “clear messages”

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock*, who sees herself confronted with a major task early in her first term in office, could now play a special role in the escalating conflict. The Greens politician announced on Friday that she would like to travel to eastern Ukraine with her French counterpart Jean Yves Le Drian. The Foreign Minister then wants to hold talks with the Ukrainian President Selenskyj in Kiev and then with the Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov in Moscow. The aim is also to revive the Normandy format, in which Germany and France negotiate with Russia and Ukraine as mediators.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will travel to Ukraine and Russia for talks next week. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

On Thursday, Baerbock pleaded for “a role that is based on hardness, but also on dialogue”. “In relation to autocratic actors such as Russia and China, it is important that if Europe follows a common course and acts as one, it is a heavyweight – if it acts divided, it fights below its weight class,” said the Foreign Minister.

Referring to his party colleague’s trip abroad, Green Party politician Jürgen Trittin said there was no guarantee of success. “It remains to be seen whether the Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov is really interested in an exchange of views or whether he will only repeatedly present known positions,” the 67-year-old said Editorial network Germany. The deputy head of the Union parliamentary group, Johann Wadephul (CDU), called for “clear messages, a clear stance and unmistakable announcements from the Foreign Minister so that Russia can initiate a course of de-escalation.” (fd) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA